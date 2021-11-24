'I just needed to be bring it back to Martinsville': Ryan Venable bringing his love of boxing back to his hometown

Venable credits moving around and training at a lot of different gyms with giving him the knowledge to now coach boxing. And when his fighting days are done, he wants to teach the sport in the place where he first learned. Because Venable has seen that boxing is inconsistent in Martinsville, despite seeing from others it’s a sport people in town enjoy and want to see more of.

“They want it to be consistent, because that’s how I felt,” he said. “You go to gyms and you see your friends there and they’re sparing people and they’re not there the next week. They’re there this day but not this day. So I just wanted to be bring some consistency to Martinsville, to my hometown, and give back and show the kids it’s more than iPads, it’s more than cell phones and stuff like that.”

Boxing was about more than just competition to Venable. It was a way for him to release any kind of anger, any kind of stress he was feeling, “because your mind is only focused on one thing,” he said.

He’s seen the same struggles from his young family members. Helping show the mental benefits of boxing is another reason he wants to coach the next generation.