'It feels empowering... I feel stronger when I’m out there': As VHSL moves towards recognizing girls wrestling, Bassett wrestlers compete in first all-girls match

Bassett High School sophomore TaMeil Foddrell is in her second season of wrestling.

But Monday was the first time she’s ever wrestled against another girl.

Staunton River High School hosted Southern Virginia’s first all-girls wrestling match on Monday, with the Eagles taking on teams from Bassett, Cave Spring, and Glenvar High Schools. The competition featured 14 matches, with each competitor allowed two matches on the day.

Bassett had four girls compete in the event. Foddrell wrestled in the 157 weight class. Senior Jade DeHart wrestled in the 106 class, sophomore Karlee Shivley in the 132, and junior Kailey Mitchem in the 215.

The number of girls competing in wrestling has grown across the country over the last decade. According to data from the National Federation of High Schools, girls participating in wrestling tripled from 2010 to 2018, and more than 28,000 high school girls in the U.S. competed in the sport in 2019. A story by the (Charlottesville) Daily Progress last September said that approximately 271 schools in Virginia fielded a boys wrestling team during the 2021-22 season, and 131 of those schools had at least one female on the team.

The growth prompted the Virginia High School League to begin the process of recognizing girls wrestling as it’s own sport. Last September, the VHSL Executive Committee voted to designate girls wrestling as an “emerging sport” starting this school year, with a 3-year probationary period to become officially sanctioned. According to The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress, under the proposal, a girls team is considered if “there is at least one female who passes the hydration testing and makes it onto the school’s master eligibility list.

“There would have to be at least 136 schools with females on their rosters for the VHSL to move forward with the sanctioning of girls wrestling,” the story continued. “If those requirements are not met, the three-year process would have to start over.”

The VHSL will also host its first official girls state wrestling championship at the end of this season.

Bassett wrestling coach Dylan Johnson told the Bulletin on Monday he expects to see girls wrestling pass the probationary period and become its own high school sport. Johnson said his team this year had about 10 girls come out for wrestling tryouts, and the four he has on the team now is the most he’s had in his time coaching the Bengals.

Until girls wrestling becomes its own separate high school sport, for now girls mostly compete against boys during the regular season. Monday was the only time Bassett plans to compete in an all-girls match until states.

There were about 100 fans in the stands at SRHS on Monday, and spectators were loud with cheers the entire time wrestlers were on the mat.

“It’s very different,” DeHart said of the all-girls match. “I feel like just guys-on-guys is like, people get angry and stuff like that, but when you see girls doing a male-dominant sport it’s kind of like, women can do anything, so I think it’s cool. People here obviously really support the girls that are on the mat, so I think it’s a lot more encouraging, I would say. I’ve heard more screams at this match probably than I have at a wrestling tournament, and today it’s just one mat.”

DeHart is in her first year of wrestling, though she’s been around the sport for much of her life. Her older brother, Darien Craig, was a successful wrestler at Bassett, and is now an assistant coach for the Bengals. Craig joining the coaching staff inspired DeHart to give the sport a try.

While she said it’s sometimes hard wrestling against boys, she’s enjoying the sport.

“I guess just the fact of being a girl and going out there and wrestling against guys, and also knowing that sometimes you can beat them, it feels empowering,” she said. “I really like it. I just like being out there. I feel stronger when I’m out there.”

Foddrell said she grew up playing sports, and was having a hard time deciding if she wanted to try wrestling or become a cheerleader.

“My previous coach… he was like ‘You’re not going to do cheer.’ So I just went to a workout and I just stuck with it,” she said.

Foddrell was the only girl among the boys on Bassett’s team that made an appearance in front of the whole school at a pep rally earlier this year. She thinks that day inspired others to give the sport a try, because it wasn’t long after the pep rally other girls began asking her about the sport.

“I guess it was having other people see I was the only one and they said, ‘If she can do it, I can do it too,’” she said.

That was the case for Shivley, who is wrestling this season between running cross country in the fall and track in the spring, and Mitchem, who plays softball and grew up playing ice hockey.

“To be honest, a couple of kids were talking about it and I’ve always been into sports, and it was something new so I was like, ‘I might as well try it,’ Mithchem said of wresting. “And I came to like it. I’m hoping to do it again next year.”

Mitchem said she enjoys playing a sport that allows her to get aggression out, and she’s enjoying meeting new people. With four girls on the team at Bassett, that has made it easier to support each other on and off the mat.

“The team is so supportive about it, so it’s really nice to have a team like that,” Mitchem said. “You feel like you’re not the only one and you also have a bit more of an understanding for each other, because the guys probably don’t understand a lot of it.”

“I think since there’s not really a lot of us it makes it more of a closer relationship than if it was a bigger team,” Shivley said. “But it’s also better than only having one because it’s people that relate to you.”

“We’re always there for each other,” DeHart said. “When we walk off the mat if we lost we’re always like, ‘It’s O.K.’ I think we have a better bond between us.”

There was a comfort for Bassett’s wrestlers on Monday that they haven’t experienced at matches where they face male competition. Mitchem said the boys are aggressive, and “of course they are going to go all in for it because they don’t want to get beat by a girl,” but she and the rest of the Bengals found that other girls in the sport are more competition than they anticipated.

“Coming into it I was like, O.K., I wrestle guys all the time. I can beat guys, so against girls I feel like I can do better,” DeHart said. “I was not prepared. These girls are strong. So I know that I have to go into my state tournament like I’m about to wrestle a guy.”

Johnson said he plans to take all four of his female wrestlers to the girls state tournament, which is scheduled for February 24-25 at Unity Reed High School, in Manassas.

“I feel like if I can have a couple more girls tournaments and be around it more I’ll be more prepared and know what to expect,” Foddrell said.