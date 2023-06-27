It was a quick hiring process for the Martinsville High School football team.

At the end of May, Bobby Martin resigned his position as head coach of the Bulldogs.

Less than a month later, Martinsville has found his replacement.

MHS announced the hiring of Joe Fielder on Thursday as the school’s new varsity football coach. Fielder comes to Martinsville after spending one season as head coach at Chatham High School. Before joining the Cavaliers, he was an assistant and defensive coordinator at Magna Vista High School for 14 years. During his time with the Warriors, he was on the staff for the team’s back-to-back VHSL state titles in 2014 and 2015, as well as five consecutive Piedmont District titles and a stretch of 10 straight playoff appearances.

Originally from Roanoke, Fielder went to Northside High School before attending Ferrum College, where he earned his degree in physical education and worked as a student assistant coach for the Panthers football team.

Fielder said he was offered the job at Martinsville about 10 days ago.

Fielder spoke with the Bulletin on the day his new job was announced. Here’s what he had to say.

Martinsville Bulletin: How are you feeling about coming to Martinsville?

Fielder: I’m excited. I still live here. It’s within a few minutes of my house, which is great. And being in a district that I was a part of for such a long time is awesome, too. Plus, with Martinsville’s schedule, I’m playing a lot of teams I played last year in the Dogwood District with Dan River and Chatham, so it’s kind of a good thing setting up that way for me.

What drew you to the Martinsville position?

Fielder: We’ve played against them for such a long time at Magna Vista. Even growing up in Roanoke you knew who Martinsville was. They’ve had a great tradition there for a long time, and their community support is great. They’ve got really high standards, they want you to be successful, and if you’re not it’s kind of a disappointment. But, at the same time, that’s kind of what drew me to it, as well, because they do have high standards, they do want to be successful, and they care about it. Overall, it’s just a great community to be in.

Have you had a chance to meet with the team yet?

Fielder: Yea, we started working out this week, or I started working out with them. They’ve been working there whole time, but the last four days I’ve been with them and they’ve been working hard. They seem like they’re buying in pretty much immediately, which is great because there’s a lot of good talent in that room right now. In the weight room right now there are kids and they’re hard workers, so it’s been a blessing to be in there with those guys now.

Does getting a later start change how you’re approaching summer workouts?

Fielder: We’re going to have to be very efficient. The season starts really in just over a month, so we’ve got to really get rolling there and be efficient. Luckily, I have the staff pretty much in place. I’m still working on a few things there, but I’ve got a good coaching staff in place.

The good thing is, with everything happening, it happened so fast there was no layover with the kids doing nothing. I’m not making a lot of changes right now in terms of their schedule and stuff. We’re sticking with what they’re doing schedule-wise, but we’re trying to be more efficient and trying to get faster and faster and get these guys learning the scheme and everything because, like I said, the season is just around the corner.

Are you keeping a lot of the same assistants who were at Martinsville last year? Are you bringing anyone with you from Chatham?

Fielder: I’ve got a good bulk of the staff that was on Martinsville last year. I’m bringing back some familiar faces with some guys who have coached there before and kind of been through the program before, in and out. And we’re still working on some newer guys, we’re trying to get the scheduling right.

I didn’t bring anybody from Chatham. That staff is staying intact over there for the most part.

Really, having a community of guys was a big deal, so that worked out for me.

Martinsville had a really successful season last year (The Bulldogs went 10-2, won a share of the Piedmont District title, and reached the region semifinals). Have you seen players have a little more enthusiasm to try to repeat that success?

Fielder: The thing I told them from the beginning is, we’re trying to keep this thing going from where they were last year, but, at the same time, with the coaching change late, and there’s guys that graduated, obviously they can have every excuse they want to not be successful this year. But I think they’ve kind of realized that and I think they’re pushing through that knowing that they can do one of two things—they can make excuses and kind of let this thing fall apart for a minute, or they can push through and really go beyond the expectations and have a really good year.

I think there’s a lot of potential there. There’s a great core that’s coming back, so there can be another successful year right now. It’s looking good right now. They seem very poised, they don’t seem very anxious at all. They’re still getting after it.

Do you plan to go to any camps or 7v7s before practices begin?

Fielder: I think we’re going to go to one at the complex [Smith River Sports Complex] for their last one in July. I want to go to one soon, but we’ve got to get a lot in and get these guys used to what we’re doing and really go out there and get some reps against other teams, hopefully.

I’m still going to look at some college and see when they’re doing some. Most of those are in June so that kind of puts us in a spot there, but if we can find one in July we’re going to jump on it and get these guys a chance to really get used to our system and competing in it.

From what you’ve seen, what are you most looking forward to this fall?

Fielder: I’m looking forward to the fact that these guys have been working hard with Coach Martin, so they’re not afraid to get out there and keep working hard.

One of the things I do is, I want to push guys and make practice harder than games because, at the end of the day, you can’t give up during a game. That clock is going to keep ticking and the the game is going to keep going on. Those guys aren’t afraid of that. That was a blessing in disguise with following Coach Martin in that situation is the fact these kids are tough, they have worked hard. They know they’re the smallest school in the district, but that’s not an excuse anymore. They’ve been successful against those other bigger schools. That mental toughness is so hard to find with a lot of programs now, and this program already has it.

The VHSL allows teams to begin football practice on July 24. Martinsville will open the season on August 25.