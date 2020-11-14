Junior Mustangs program proud of strides made in Season 1

Carter said the fall league wasn’t about continuing to succeed in areas where a player is already successful, but more about learning to be better at aspects of the game where players struggle – aspects like going deeper into counts and waiting for their pitch at the plate, and improving defensively.

“It showed that they made that growth from the beginning of the season to the end, and for this fall league that’s all we ask for,” Carter said. “That’s all we wanted was for kids to grow in this game and get a little stronger mentally and to improve on things that they don’t excel in.

“I think both programs, the older program as well as the younger program did very good.”

The three teams would often practice together, something Carter said helped the younger players learn even more. He saw much more mental growth from the younger players, understanding the game of baseball in a different way.

“This is a mental game and if you’re not mentally strong you’re not going to succeed,” Carter said.

“The young team, I would say they made tremendous strides… They took infield with my older team and sometimes you could tell they were a little lost fundamentally, but they watched the older guys do it and they picked it up.