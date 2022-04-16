'Keep going' attitude leads former Bassett Bengal Devontae Jordan to European Football League

Former Bassett High School football standout Devontae Jordan said he has a message for young athletes in Martinsville and Henry County.

“My biggest message is to keep going,” Jordan said in a recent interview.

Keeping going has been Jordan’s calling card since his days as a Bengal. He’s been going and pushing for working for opportunities on the football field, and that motivation and work ethic has led him to his recent stop in Vienna, Austria.

When Jordan graduated from Bassett in 2016, the running back initially committed play football at UVA-Wise. But after getting there, he realized it “wasn’t really a good experience,” he said.

“We rotated like six running backs, so we averaged like two carries a piece, so it was really hard to get a feel, really hard to stand out.”

He left Wise and spent about a year and a half in Canada before making his way back to the States.

Somehow, word that Jordan was back at home got around to the football coaches at Emory & Henry College.

“They gave me a call and I went on a tour and just immediately I felt like I was home,” he said.

Jordan had to sit out his first year at E&H due to NCAA transfer rules, and his second season was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. In that 5-game season, again he was blocked and had trouble standing out to the coaches.

Standing out was no issue for him, though, in his final season.

Before last fall, the E&H coaches moved the team’s second running back to defense, and the first string back got hurt, “so it was kind of like that next man up type of mentality,” Jordan said. “And it kind of worked out in my favor.”

He rushed for 1,853 yards in 10 games last fall, and set nine school records while leading all divisions of college football with 26 total touchdowns in the regular season.

Jordan won the Willie Lanier Award, as awarded by the Richmond-Times Dispatch and selected by a panel of state media members to the best non-Division I football player in Virginia. He was also named the 2021 VaSID State Offensive Player of the Year, and was twice named ECAC Division II Football Offensive Player of the Month.

As the stats piled up and accolades kept coming, Jordan said deep down he wasn’t really surprised by any of it.

“I’ve always worked really hard behind the scenes, so I always knew whatever success was going to come that I deserved it because I worked so hard,” he said. “All I was waiting for was my number to be called and I already knew what I was going to do.”

Still, though, it felt good to get that chance from E&H.

“I was in a really good support base, support system. Everyone at Emory always made sure I was in a really good position to succeed once I showed them that I was that caliber of player,” he said. “I’m just super grateful for it because it’s opened up so many doors that honestly I didn’t even know were going to be opened.

“Because at one point I was really about to hang up the cleats. Like, I was done with football. And once we saw the numbers at the end of the season it was just like, I’ve got to keep going. So it’s definitely a blessing.”

Jordan spoke with some NFL and CFL scouts who were impressed with his final college season, but, he said, "they wanted me to pretty much do that same performance I did in college again.”

That’s when he decided to give Europe a try. He set himself up for teams in the European League of Football (EFL) to contact him, and one of the several that did were the Vienna Vikings. The Vikings lead the EFL with five titles, the first of which came in 2004.

“They called me and they were just asking what was my next plan was far as football,” Jordan said. “And I pretty much just told them obviously my goal was NFL, CFL, something like that, but I still needed more film.

“They were looking to bring in decent caliber players. It was between me and like three other imports, and so they chose me and another safety… At first they didn’t even want to get a running back at all and we had a couple meetings and I kind of sold them based on my personality and stuff and we worked out a pretty good deal.”

Until he left for Austria, Jordan had never been the Europe. The furthest from home he’d ever traveled was Canada.

He said his new home came with a big culture shock.

“It was a really big adjustment just as far as everything is fast-paced here,” he said. “Everyone is in such a rush. It’s a big difference from Martinsville and Henry County where everyone is so lackadaisical.”

Some things took time to adjust to on the football field, too. The game speed, different style of coaching and new terminology.

At the end of the day, though, it’s all football. And Jordan is good at that.

“It’s just football. Once you get the ball in your hand none of the other stuff matters, just making plays,” he said.

Jordan has picked up where he left off with E&H last fall. In the Vikings’ most recent game, he had 24 carries for 478 yards, and rushed for seven touchdowns.

He even added a passing TD for good measure.

American football is growing throughout Europe, which surprised Jordan.

“Once I got here I honestly thought the same thing that football wasn’t that big here, and then I get here and the only true difference is just the mentality of athletes from here and in the states,” he said. “In the states, the worst player believes he’s going to the NFL. Here they kind of do it as a hobby, so it’s not really big for them, but it’s really starting to grow because they’re getting more and more athletes and they’re getting more hometown athletes drafted to the NFL. They have an O-lineman that’s going in the like the first round (of the NFL Draft), so it’s really giving them hope and sports here are a really starting to grow.

“Just the whole team in general is just super excited to have me here. As soon as I got here like everyone was super supportive. All the younger kids and everything, the parents. It’s going really good.”

Jordan is hoping to get some endorsement deals to maximize his time on the football field, and use this time in Europe to market himself and open new doors so he’s set up when his football days are done and he's also built a financial foundation for his son.

He went to Europe still holding onto NFL dreams, too. Based on his college stats, he was one of the top running backs in the country. Now his goal is to also be the top running back in Europe.

“So it’s like speaking to the NFL, like, what more do you want?,” he said. “I’ve been the top running back in every country I’ve been in. So that’s my goal.”

The former Bengal still gets support from his hometown. He talks to his former Bassett coach Jay Gilbert, and talks to current Bengals coach Brandon Johnson after just about every game.

It’s been the support from back home that has made Jordan’s European adventure easier.

“I still talk to all my teachers, teammates, classmates. Everyone is super supportive in what I’m doing,” he said. “It definitely makes the process easier because without the support I would probably be back home, honestly.”

Jordan hopes those other young Bengals and local athletes will take his message to heart.

“Don’t listen to the naysayers, don’t listen to anyone that’s trying to control your destiny or your career,” he said. “Because at the end of the day life is all about results. So if you make those results then the sky’s the limit. You can achieve whatever you want to achieve.

“Keep pushing. Don’t ever give up just because one door isn’t open. Go ahead and kick another one in. Just keep going.”

The Vikings will next play on April 30. The EFL season runs until the middle of August.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

