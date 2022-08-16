Leaderboard after the first round of play in the Chatmoss Classic GProTour event

Chatmoss Country Club is hosting the third Chatmoss Classic, a GProTour event, this week in Martinsville.

This year's event will award the winner $15,000. One hundred and fifteen golfers teed off to start the event Tuesday, a record number of entries for the tournament.

The leaderboard after Tuesday's first round is listed below.

The second round will begin on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. The tournament will be cut at 36 following Wednesday's round. The projected cut after one round of play is 1-over par.

Thursday will be the final round.

The GProTour is a developmental tour that started in 2013 for young professionals to develop their skills for bigger tours like the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually the PGA Tour. Past GPro participants who have gone on the win on the PGA Tour are Grayson Murray, Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes, and Lanto Griffin.

Chatmoss Country Club, an Ellis Maples design, featuring Champion Bermuda greens, has in the past hosted Virginia State Golf Association major events like the VSGA Open, Amateur and State Junior. This June the course hosted the VSGA Senior stroke play.

Chatmoss Classic - GPro Tour Event

Monday's leaderboard

1 Varun Chopra (Champaign, IL) -6 64

2 Connor Burgess (Richmond, VA) -5 65

T3 Mookie DeMoss (St Simons Island, GA) -3 67

T3 Will Grimmer (Cincinnati, OH) -3 67

T3 Eric Ansett (Spokane, WA) -3 67

T6 Dylan Ray (East bend, NC) -2 68

T6 Ben Reichert (Buffalo, NY) -2 68

T6 Patrick Lundy (North Myrtle Beach SC) -2 68

T6 Zach Wright (Prosper, TX) -2 68

T6 Bryson Boyette (Wilson, NC) -2 68

T6 Zach Edmondson (Morrisville, NC) -2 68

T6 Erik Edwards (Louisville, KY) -2 68

T6 Kameron Williams (Hoschton, GA) -2 68

T14 Tanner Bibey (Walnut Cove, NC) -1 69

T14 Peter Gasperini (Richmond, VA) -1 69

T14 Jonathan Hodge (Jefferson City, TN) -1 69

T14 Matt Atkins (North Augusta, SC) -1 69

T14 Brad Miller (Timonium, MD) -1 69

T14 Derek Bard (Jacksonville Beach, FL) -1 69

T14 McCullough Pickens (St. Simons Island, GA) -1 69

T14 Daniel Robinson (Seminole, FL) -1 69