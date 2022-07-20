Local Baseball Roundup: Bassett's Nate Perry finishes week in Lynchburg; Mustangs players continue to lead CPL

A local Bassett standout spent a week playing minor league baseball in Lynchburg, another BHS grad is heating up on the mound in Asheboro, North Carolina, and several Martinsville Mustangs continue to lead the CPL in key statistical categories.

Here's a look at how some local baseball players have been doing this week:

PERRY IN LYNCHBURG

The Charleston RiverDogs played a six game series in Lynchburg last week, splitting the series with the Lynchburg Hillcats.

RiverDogs catcher/first baseman Nate Perry saw some struggles and some success in the series. Perry, a 2017 graduate of Bassett High School, appeared in four of the six games: He was the RiverDogs designated hitter in Game 1, catcher in Game 2, first baseman in Game 4, and catcher again in Game 5.

In Game 1, Perry was 0-3 at the plate, but helped the team out with a run in 10-4 victory.

Perry was 0-3 in Games 2 and 4, but was able to get on in Game 4 with a walk.

His best game of the series came in Game 5, when Perry was 1-4 with a double and a run scored. The catcher also threw out a runner attempting to steal.

On the season, Perry is hitting .232 with 19 hits, six runs, nine RBIs, and a home run.

Perry was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason, and reported last month to the Rays Single-A affiliate in Charleston, South Carolina.

Perry was drafted by the Houston Astros in the fifth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, and played in the team’s farm system for four seasons before getting released in March. He signed a minor league contract with the Rays on April 4.

Both the RiverDogs and Hillcats play in the Carolina League, a Major League Baseball A-ball league.

In the second half of the season, the RiverDogs are 10-10 and fourth in the Carolina League South standings. They’ll take a break before returning home on Friday for a 3-game series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

MUSTANGS LEADERS

With just a few weeks left in the season, three Mustangs continue to lead the Coastal Plain League in major categories.

Outfielder Cameron Pittman (Radford) has seen his batting average drop slightly, but at .390 he’s still the best hitter in the CPL. He also leads the league with 17 stolen bases, and is tied for third with 39 hits and a .474 on-base percentage.

Starter Cade Carlson (ETSU) still leads the league with six wins on the mound, and he’s third with a 2.30 earned run average. Reliever Caleb McRoy (Duke) is still tops in the league with 54 strikeouts.

Nate Goranson (William & Mary) is sixth in the CPL with 24 walks. Christian Easley (UMBC), a Bassett High School graduate, is tied for second with 16 stolen bases.

FISHER IN ASHEBORO

Also in the CPL, former Bassett High School pitcher Drew Fisher is helping the Asheboro Zookeepers to a resurgence in the second half.

After struggling to start the summer, Fisher, a rising sophomore at Patrick & Henry Community College, hasn't allowed an earned run in four of his last five pitching appearances.

Fisher made three straight appearances, from July 3-13, without allowing an earned run, throwing 3.2 innings in that span. After allowing three runs, two earned, in Sunday’s loss to the Forest City Owls, Fisher bounced back on Sunday, throwing two innings, allowing two hits and three unearned runs, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Fisher has appeared in 13 CPL games for Asheboro this summer, throwing 14.1 innings with 15 strikeouts.