Local Baseball Roundup: Mustangs victorious in CPL All-Star game; Nate Perry playing in Lynchburg this week

With summer baseball in full swing, let’s take a look at some local names who are in the news this week.

Mustangs victorious in CPL All-Star game

Four Martinsville Mustangs represented the team in the Coastal Plain League All-Star game on Sunday night in Holly Springs, North Carolina, and three of the four had a hand in helping the West team to a 3-2 win.

Mustangs centerfielder Cameron Pittman (Radford) led off the game Sunday for the CPL West team, and was 1-2 at the plate on the night. Pittman got the game started with a single, and stole second before getting stranded in scoring position.

Bassett High School graduate Christian Easley (UMBC) walked to lead off the sixth for the West team, and reached second on a walk by teammate Ty Jackson. The Mustangs left fielder then came around to score on an RBI by Beau Brewer to break a 1-1 tie and give the West a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Mustangs reliever Caleb McRoy (Duke) threw a scoreless third inning in relief for the West, allowing just one hit and striking out one.

Starting pitcher Cade Carlson was also a member of the CPL West team in Sunday’s game.

The Mustangs returned to action at Hooker Field on Monday for a CPL contest against the Asheboro Zookeepers. Results were too late for publication. Martinsville will next travel to Finch Field in North Carolina on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. CPL game against the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.

Perry playing in Lynchburg this week

Bassett High School graduate Nate Perry will get a chance to play a little closer to home this week when his Charleston RiverDogs come to Lynchburg to play the Hillcats in a six game series.

Both the RiverDogs and Hillcats play in the Carolina League, a Major League Baseball A-ball league.

The two teams will play at Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg from Tuesday through Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Perry, a 2017 graduate of Bassett High School, was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason, and reported last month to the Rays Single-A affiliate in Charleston, South Carolina.

Perry was drafted by the Houston Astros in the eighth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft, and played in the team’s farm system for four seasons before getting released in March. He signed a minor league contract with the Rays on April 4.

The catcher/first baseman is hitting .261 with the RiverDogs this season, with 18 hits in 69 at-bats. Perry has scored four runs, and has nine RBIs and a home run. He started his time with the RiverDogs on a good foot, with a 7-game hitting streak from June 8-18, and another 4-game hitting streak from June 24-29. In his most recent game, Perry was 1-4 with a single.

In the second half of the season, the RiverDogs are 7-7 and fourth in the Carolina League South standings. The team is 3-7 in the last 10 games after starting the second half 4-0.

Former Trojan named MLB All-Star

The Major League Baseball All-Star game is going to Hollywood this year, but it’ll have at least a little southern Virginia flair.

On Sunday night, Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Joe Mantiply was named a reserve for the National League All-Star team, his first appearance in MLB’s midsummer classic.

Mantiply is a 2009 graduate of Tunstall High School, and played four seasons at Virginia Tech before getting drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2013. Since then, the lefty has had a long and winding road to the top of the big leagues. He’s been with four different organizations, had Tommy John surgery in 2019 while a member of the Cincinnati Reds organization, and signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks in January of 2020.

"It just speaks volumes for him... It’s a story of perseverance,” Diamondbacks manager Torrey Lovullo told reporters in Arizona of Mantiply’s ASG selection. “Through the organization, a lot of times guys would get frustrated and shut down and not be the best version of themselves. Joe continues to pound away and he wants to get better every day.”

“You always dream that obviously this is something that you can do,” Mantiply told reporters in Arizona. “It’s hard to look forward and predict that for yourself. Through surgery and all that, I just wanted to get back on the field and get back to the big leagues. I felt like I always had something to prove at the big league level. I thought I could pitch well and be a very good player. To see all of that unfold and come to fruition has been rewarding.”

Mantiply has a 1.83 earned run average in 34.1 innings pitched this season. He went 33 straight appearances without walking a batter, an MLB record for left-handers, and had a 17-game scoreless streak earlier this season.

The MLB All-Star game will be played at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19 at 8 p.m.

Otterbots coach has local connection

The Danville Otterbots, an Appalachian League summer collegiate baseball team part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline, have a former Martinsville Philly on its coaching staff.

Torrey Pettiford serves as the Otterbots bench coach this summer. Pettiford, from Burlington, North Carolina, was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 13th round of the 1994 MLB Draft, and later that summer was sent to Hooker Field to play for the Martinsville Phillies, Philadelphia’s Rookie League affiliate at the time.

Pettiford played 39 games in Martinsville, collecting 33 hits in 144 at-bats. He finished the summer with 24 runs, six doubles, a home run, 10 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. He reached high-A ball in the minor leagues before playing three seasons in the independent leagues.

The Otterbots are 18-16 this season and second in the Appalachian League East standings. They will next take on the Princeton WhistlePigs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Dan Daniel Memorial Park in Danville.