Local coaches answer the question: What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

I am looking forward to having a “full” season with my girls! Last year was my first year coaching and some of my girls’ first year playing, and it was a little disappointing not being able to have a season. However, we are hopeful for a good one this year! The girls have been putting in work outside of school this year, working out and picking up games to prepare for the season and I cannot wait to see what we can do together!

Brandon Smith – Carlisle boys basketball coach

What I am most looking forward to in 2021 is embracing the challenges of these unprecedented times due to COVID-19 with my staff and players. I believe there are so many positives we are missing because we tend to focus on the negative outcomes of the virus. For athletes, it has brought on a higher level of respect for the game and made us all realize how important something is to us when it can easily be taken away. It has made us understand the value of people and time. The communication through team group chats or virtual meetings are blessings, but nothing can compare to the physical connection we receive from being at workouts, practice, and games.