Local coaches answer the question: What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

Usually at the end of December, coaches and those involved in sports in the area will write to the Bulletin and tell a short story about the best game they coached or saw that year.
Of course, that isn’t possible in 2020 given many coaches didn’t even get a chance to get on the sideline or coach a game due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So instead, in keeping with our theme of looking ahead to a hopeful 2021, coaches and those involved with local sports were asked a different question: “What are you most looking forward to in 2021?”
Here are their responses:
William Bryant – Carlisle boys soccer coach
As a Carlisle soccer varsity coach, the things I am most looking forward to is, obviously, getting back on the field with my players. I miss the team and the fun we have while playing. I know I miss the social interaction and I feel like the kids are really missing it too. Of course it is going to look different this season, having to follow CDC guidelines for COVID, but hopefully we can make the best of it and have a blast on the field.
The teams have definitely been on my mind. I know these times are difficult for them, having all these extra rules to follow, so hopefully with soccer season it will give them a little bit of normal back in their lives and have some fun, and win games, of course.
Clay Campbell—President of Martinsville Speedway
No. 1, I’m looing forward to when we can get a lot fans back in here. That’s what we’re all looking forward to. And we know that’s not going to happen right off the bat, not a full stadium, but we’re looking forward to a return of that.
We’re looking forward to the spring when we bring the modifieds back. That didn’t happen in 2020. We’re looking forward to the return of the modified tour, looking forward to the return of the Xfinity Series, and another great night with the NASCAR Cup Series on April 10. That’s going to be a great weekend, all three under the lights, so we’re looking forward to that.
We’re also looking forward to a return of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. We didn’t get to do that in 2020. It’s always such a great weekend, bringing the best of the best of the late model stock cars here for the biggest race of the year anywhere, so we always look forward to that one. Such a great weekend.
And again being the penultimate weekend in the fall with the NASCAR trucks, Xfinity, and Cup Series.
It’s going to be a great year. We’re looking forward to it and hopefully 2021 brings better things than 2020.
Joe Favero—Magna Vista football coach
What I am most looking forward to is being back on the field with our team. The excitement of preseason and the energy level the kids always bring is contagious. I really enjoy watching the players mature over their four years with us and it is always special when the seniors get their turn to lead the Magna Vista football program.
I know how hard missing fall football season was for these guys. I am excited that eventually we will get this team back on the field together. Our players and coaches have been working hard this offseason and I am excited to see how much improvement has been made. I’m looking forward to helping them be successful. We currently have multiple players with college scholarship offers and I am glad that the rest of our team will have a chance to showcase their talent and hopefully open up more recruiting opportunities.
I know we are still a month away but this team is excited and ready to go.
Scott Gardner – Magna Vista golf coach
Seeing my players! Being a coach is much more than showing up and competing, or even being that instructor. What I have missed most is the day-to-day activities, interactions at golf practice, seeing students and players in the hallways, the grist of being that role model. Someone to help nurture and give guidance to these young players who are more like family. So I very much look forward to seeing the new faces on the team, experiencing the intricacies of competition, visiting new courses, meeting future friends from other schools through a set of new eyes.
I look forward to those moments on the course when a player finds success where there may have been an obstacle before. That “ah-ha” moment when it clicks and they hunger for more knowledge which in turn breeds future success. Watching a player grow from that new born foal into a champion thoroughbred brings unspeakable joy as a coach.
But the event I most look forward to in 2021 is seeing my returning “children” arrive back home (especially my seniors Wil and Cameron), rekindling friendships with our golf family, and creating new memories to be discussed for years to come.
Jay Gilbert—Bassett Athletic Director
As the AD at Bassett, I am looking forward to the chance that 2021 can return high school sports to normalcy. The area, schools, administrations, teachers, staff, coaches, and especially the participants need the school spirit athletics bring.
Will Inman – Carlisle baseball coach
As a coach I am looking forward to just seeing student athletes be able to compete again. A lot of these players put in countless hours of work on their craft and deserve a time to show their abilities. That goes with all sports, not just baseball.
I look forward to our season, which is going to be a big one with 23 games already lined up. We also look forward to being able to play on our newly renovated baseball field. We have done so much work here at Carlisle with the help of donors, our Head of School Gracie Agnew, our athletic director Melinda Brightwell, and the players themselves. We just want to show what we are capable of as a team and as a school. We have two seniors this year in Garret Kangas (Campbell commit) and Addison Clark (VMI commit), and have a ton of talent behind them in the lower classes.
Brandon Johnson – Bassett football coach
I am looking forward to having a full offseason with my guys! We take so much for granted and this year has taught me to always be grateful for the time we have with the ones we are closest too. Being able to coach kids year round is something I am really looking forward too!
Bobby Martin – Martinsville football coach
I just miss developing people and building relationships, even with the coaches. I miss that part. More so than the games, I miss practice. I enjoy games but I miss practicing. You’re building something. It’s a good feeling to build something. That’s what I’m looking forward to.
When they call me and say, “Okay, we’re going to start working out. The season is going to start. We can start back building again.” That’s what I’m looking forward to.
Heidi Moore—Patrick County volleyball coach
I am looking forward to spending time with the volleyball team again. Sports are so much more than the games people see. We have ups and downs, we learn from losing and we learn from winning. We learn how to push to become a better person on and off the court. Hard work and determination lead to success. We rely on each other, especially in volleyball!
That is what I miss the most—being a part of a family. I can only hope that 2021 brings this joy back to the young ladies. When we get to step onto the court for the first time at tryouts, I hope they play for the love of the game and for each other. If they can accomplish this, the sky’s the limit!
David Morrison – Patrick County football coach
The things I am most looking forward to in 2021 are hopefully having the opportunity for our guys to get on the field and compete. To be able to coach our guys day-in and day-out and be able to provide them an opportunity to do something they love.
Most importantly, I look forward to having the opportunity to watch these young men who are seniors reach that graduation milestone and move forward with their lives, set out on their own in this world, and make something great of themselves. These guys have all been very near and dear to all of us as a staff and I think we just have some great young men here who have the potential to do some awesome things in this world.
Ryan Pendleton – Patrick County softball coach
Just being out there with the girls and seeing them play the game that makes them happy and get back to some normalcy in their lives.
Donny Rakes – Patrick County girls basketball coach
I look forward the most to all the uncertainty being gone. I now worry every time the phone rings or I get a text that one of my players is quarantined or a member of their or my family has the virus. I look forward to knowing the schedule is the schedule and not dependent on a lot of health statistics. I want for my kids to know they are going to school every day, seeing their teammates and classmates every day, and really focusing on their high school experience.
I really look forward to playing in front of a packed house at our gym as our community and students are extremely supportive and loud. I look forward to doing my job, which is to make our kids better people and basketball and baseball (in my case) players. I will enjoy monitoring their grades instead of COVID statistics.
I really didn’t realize how much I needed to shake other coaches’ hands and exchange back slaps when greeting them, not to mention my family and friends. In that regard I will thoroughly enjoy just getting to be myself again.
In my humble opinion, what I think I have learned, and hopefully a lot of others share this view, is we really had a great life with unbelievable freedoms pre-COVID that we simply took for granted. I for one will try to remember that lesson taught in a better 2021.
Morgan Scott – Magna Vista girls tennis coach
I am looking forward to having a “full” season with my girls! Last year was my first year coaching and some of my girls’ first year playing, and it was a little disappointing not being able to have a season. However, we are hopeful for a good one this year! The girls have been putting in work outside of school this year, working out and picking up games to prepare for the season and I cannot wait to see what we can do together!
Brandon Smith – Carlisle boys basketball coach
What I am most looking forward to in 2021 is embracing the challenges of these unprecedented times due to COVID-19 with my staff and players. I believe there are so many positives we are missing because we tend to focus on the negative outcomes of the virus. For athletes, it has brought on a higher level of respect for the game and made us all realize how important something is to us when it can easily be taken away. It has made us understand the value of people and time. The communication through team group chats or virtual meetings are blessings, but nothing can compare to the physical connection we receive from being at workouts, practice, and games.
This season will look and be different from those in the past, but the sacrifices we will make to have one will be a great learning experience for everyone. I always challenge my players to learn something new from experiences they may face, whether it is positive or negative. If we have a season, what a blessing. But if we don’t, at least we can look in the mirror and know we gave it our best to have one.
Kyana Smith – Magna Vista girls basketball coach
In 2021 I’m most looking forward to rebuilding the social and emotional state of my players as we continue to use basketball as an outlet to navigate through the unknown timeline of the pandemic. Finding a new normal and establishing an unbreakable team bond on and off the court.
Lauren Smith – Patrick Henry Community College cheer and dance coach
I am most looking forward to what feels to me like a fresh start and the opportunity to take both the cheer and dance team to a new level.
Greg Suire—President of the Martinsville Mustangs
Although the pandemic has been devastating and certainly unwelcome, the challenges associated with playing and succeeding changed our franchise’s course. Facing headwinds in all directions, our organization charted a new path towards the proverbial “North Star” and resolved to “row the boat” together. This commitment by our players, coaches, city government, front office staff, host families, game-day employees, fans, and sponsors energized our efforts and paved the way for the obstacles to become the accelerator, not the deterrent.
Thankfully, the resolve of our “team” produced immediate results with a winning-record for the first time in a decade and a tidal wave of baseball participation that spawned our Junior Mustangs fall program. So yes, 2020 will always be filled with pain and sorrow, but through this solemnity we found a new compass, a new direction, and ultimately a new purpose.
Sam Suite – Magna Vista baseball coach
The thing I am looking forward to the most is seeing all of my players back on the field at Magna Vista. We have a great group of young men both on and off the baseball field. I am excited to see the levels of intensity they bring when we officially start the season. Whatever the circumstances may be, we are ready to implement all safety precautions and the priority is keeping these young men and their families safe. Whatever we have to do, we will do it! I just want to see these young men get to play the game they love!
Houston Stutz – Director of Operations at Smith River Sports Complex
At SRSC, we’re looking forward to building off new partnerships we formed in 2020. Yes, 2020 was a down year for us, as it was for just about everyone, but we managed to find a silver lining due to the different restrictions in North Carolina. We opened our facility to new clubs and events, while taking our safety measures very seriously. Some event directors had never given SRSC a chance in the past, but had to due to the circumstances this year if they wanted to have an event. Once they saw SRSC and how smoothly the events operated, even with tight restrictions, they were impressed. Each event led to another new event and contact for future tournaments. I’ve always thought having a first-hand experience at SRSC is our best marketing tool and that has proven true. I’m excited to see these new partnerships grow in 2021 and be a large part of the schedule for years to come.
Kevin Underwood – Bassett cross county and track coach
As a coaching staff we want things to get back to normal so these student athletes can train, compete, and have those connections with team members. These are the best years of their lives and they are missing all the normalcy of high school. They deserve to work toward the goals they have without worrying about COVID-19. They are ready, we are ready, parents are ready, the community is ready. We are looking forward to seeing athletes on the field, court, and ballfields striving for the dreams they have in 2021. #Flock #ALLIN
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com