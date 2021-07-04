Local coaches see excitement for golf growing among youth in the area

“Mission accomplished. We are very pleased with what we put together.”

The coaches not only wanted to get players interested in golf, but also hopefully get more athletes on the high school teams in the area, and playing well into the future.

“It was two-fold. We wanted to get them interested in the present to make them better their skills. But also long term, and we tell kids this all the time, there’s few sports that you can continue to play as you mature,” Gardner said. “Once you get a certain age, for basketball, football, that body it starts to wear out and let you down. But golf, you can continue to play this on into your later years.”

Each match featured some minor instructional time to start, and then either six, nine, or 18 holes depending on the age of the competitor.

There were some who competed who had never played golf before, and Gardner said, “It was amazing, we were so pleased because we saw them the next week.”

“I’m just delighted that who knows if they may continue to play as they get older,” he added.

Gardner has seen excitement for golf grow throughout the area. He was part of Henry County Schools explore camp this summer, taking students out on the course.