Local coaches see excitement for golf growing among youth in the area

Often times this summer, Magna Vista golf coach Scott Gardner has driven through his neighborhood and seen young golfers in their yards practicing their skills.
The golfers picked up the skills while playing in a new league put on by Gardner and other high school coaches in the area.
For several years, local high school coaches have been talking about putting together a summer golf series for young athletes in Martinsville and Henry County. Now that the coaches have put the plan into action, it was “mission accomplished” for Gardner and the others.
Thirty-six young golfers in the area, from ages 7-18, competed in the Cardinal Junior Golf Series, which held four tournaments on each Monday in June at four local courses: Forest Park and Chatmoss Country Clubs in Martinsville, Lynrock Golf Club in Eden, North Carolina, and Gordon Trent Golf Course in Patrick County.
The tournament was put on by Gardner, Bassett High School golf coach Mark Jones, Martinsville High School golf coach James Draper, and Patrick County High School golf coach Philip Steagall. The idea, Gardner said, was to “re-energize youth golf in the area.”
“We’ve kind of seen a decline over the last several years,” Gardner said by phone this week. “A lot of lost interest, so this was just an idea to kind of get the kids out playing. The ones who are dedicated, they’re going to play anyway. This is trying to pull in some that are on that borderline and perhaps instill in them some interest in it and excitement and keep them playing.
“Mission accomplished. We are very pleased with what we put together.”
The coaches not only wanted to get players interested in golf, but also hopefully get more athletes on the high school teams in the area, and playing well into the future.
“It was two-fold. We wanted to get them interested in the present to make them better their skills. But also long term, and we tell kids this all the time, there’s few sports that you can continue to play as you mature,” Gardner said. “Once you get a certain age, for basketball, football, that body it starts to wear out and let you down. But golf, you can continue to play this on into your later years.”
Each match featured some minor instructional time to start, and then either six, nine, or 18 holes depending on the age of the competitor.
There were some who competed who had never played golf before, and Gardner said, “It was amazing, we were so pleased because we saw them the next week.”
“I’m just delighted that who knows if they may continue to play as they get older,” he added.
Gardner has seen excitement for golf grow throughout the area. He was part of Henry County Schools explore camp this summer, taking students out on the course.
“Two or three of the kids had never played and when we got on the bus, we left one place going to another place… two of the kids up front were like, ‘I wish we could go back and play more golf,’” Gardner said. “And it was so crazy because they had never played golf before. I was worried they wouldn’t like it and they turned around and were excited to do it again.”
The coaches are already talking about plans to grow the Cardinal series next summer. It’s something they “100 percent” plan to do again, Gardner said, and they hope to maybe expand to other courses further out.
Local high school coaches may be competitors in the fall, but they’re working together for the same cause, and they’re all excited to see where it goes.
“It went according to plan and it maybe even exceeded our expectations,” Gardner said. “It was a light load, because the other coaches jumped in and we all kind of pushed in the same direction. You know how that works, if everyone is on the same mindset wanting to see things improve and grow. It was just exciting. Everybody kind of contributed and made it a light load. It helped us be successful and we hope we get this chance to do it again next year.
“Just want to keep opportunities for kids to play. You never know. We may get someone interest in the sport they never thought about doing.”
Cardinal Junior Golf Series Final Standings
Four Rounds hosted by Forest Park Country Club, Chatmoss Country Club, Lynrock Golf Club, and Gordon Trent Golf Course
Girls 7-9
Sidney Minter 48 44 35 40
Suri Holland—47 30—
Girls 13-18
Sydney Witcher 88 93 86 -
Kailei Minter 96 97 88 86
Boys 7-9
Jackson Clark 46 43 32 38
Briggs Favero-Wiley 40 44—42
Boys 10-12
Payton Wyatt 40 42—47
Colby Favero-Wiley 56 56—61
Bryson Bateman 54 61 52 56
Isaac Rodgers 53 68—-
Ethan Joyce 67 68 61 70
Coulter Asbury—70—-
Morgan Smith 46—56 55
Boys 13-15
Roman Jamison 84—72 81
Jaken Ford 90 86 84 80
Luke Gardner—88 94 82
Caleb Joyce 93 86 94 82
Logan Williams 97 85—84
Jordan Harris 92—- 85
Miller Hopkins 89 107—-
Chance Corns 115 100 86 91
Camden Holland 96 99 108 -
Landon Hall 90 102—-
Tate Jones 111 118 110 127
Boys 16-18
Patrick McCrickard 71 83 72 70
Wil Gardner—79—-
Jalen Hagwood 81 78 82 -
Wesley Roberson—82—69
David Smith 75 84 88 79
Jordan Draper 82 92 76 83
Clark Warnock 81 88 84 77
Troy Carter 79 88 94 81
Mason Newman 85 93—81
Webb Garrett 83 97—-
Camden Bryant 89 103 92 83
Wes Dyckman 88—110 -
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com