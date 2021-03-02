Local football teams look to take advantage of opportunities better in Week 2

Johnson emphasized, though, that they can't make excuses.

"We have an opportunity to play football and a few months ago we didn't know if we were going to have that opportunity," Johnson said. "So we come out here and we play a football game and we expect to not make mistakes, and that's what we did. We made a lot of mistakes. Put the ball on the ground a lot, turned it over a lot. We're better than that.

"I told the kids after the game we played hard. We played really hard, especially being out-manned... But we just can't make those mistakes against a team that grinds it out. Can't make those mistakes and that's what happened."

Both the Warriors and Bengals will look to come out better in Week 2 as they both go on the road for the first time this spring.

Here's a look at all three local games this weekend:​

Magna Vista (0-1) at Staunton River (0-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Favero was quick to point out how proud he was of his team's effort last weekend, and how well they played together, especially given the challenges faced in the 2021 spring season.