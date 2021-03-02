Local football teams look to take advantage of opportunities better in Week 2

After a year in which it was impossible to know what was happening from one day to the next, we've all learned that life is about taking opportunities when they come.
Both Bassett and Magna Vista High School's football coaches emphasized the importance of not wasting opportunities on the gridiron, as they both acknowledged that missed chances had a hand in their teams' Week 1 losses last Saturday.
The Warriors had first-and-goal three times on their first three possessions of Saturday's Week 1 contest against William Byrd, and failed to put any points on the board.
The Warriors fell to the Terriers 22-19.
"You've just got to take advantage of opportunities, and that's where we really failed," Favero said following Saturday's contest. "The conditions didn't help us, but three trips to the redzone and didn't score. You've got to score points when you've got opportunities, especially when you can't execute it the way you're expected to, when you get opportunities you better find ways to take advantage of them."
Bengals head coach Brandon Johnson said in a normal year his team would have much more preparation time for the first game of the season. Instead, they faced off against a bigger Carroll County squad without any scrimmages and just a couple weeks of full practice under their belts. The Bengals lost 21-7, and turned the ball over twice in a comeback attempt in the second half.
Johnson emphasized, though, that they can't make excuses.
"We have an opportunity to play football and a few months ago we didn't know if we were going to have that opportunity," Johnson said. "So we come out here and we play a football game and we expect to not make mistakes, and that's what we did. We made a lot of mistakes. Put the ball on the ground a lot, turned it over a lot. We're better than that.
"I told the kids after the game we played hard. We played really hard, especially being out-manned... But we just can't make those mistakes against a team that grinds it out. Can't make those mistakes and that's what happened."
Both the Warriors and Bengals will look to come out better in Week 2 as they both go on the road for the first time this spring.
Here's a look at all three local games this weekend:
Magna Vista (0-1) at Staunton River (0-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Favero was quick to point out how proud he was of his team's effort last weekend, and how well they played together, especially given the challenges faced in the 2021 spring season.
One big bright spot in Magna Vista's Week 1 contest against William Byrd was all-purpose athlete Tyler Johnson, who caught two touchdown passes of 63 and 69 yards, and returned a kick 76 yards to account for all the Warriors touchdowns on the day.
Magna Vista coach Joe Favero praised the junior and his connection with senior quarterback Dryus Hairston.
"Tyler played great. Both of them did a good job of getting him the ball and letting him make some plays," Favero said following Saturday's game. "We liked that matchup, unfortunately it just got harder and harder to get kids in space and hit them in big situations because the playing conditions just went downhill."
Magna Vista let a Week 1 win slip away in the final seconds of Saturday's contest against the Terriers. The Warriors will now face another Blue Ridge District team when they travel to Goodview to take on Staunton River.
The Eagles will be playing their first game of the season Friday. According to the Roanoke Times, Staunton River was unable to play its scheduled opener last week against Lord Botetourt because of a quarantine.
The Eagles are coming off of a 1-9 record in 2019.
Patrick County (0-0) at G.W.-Danville (0-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
The Cougars will open the season on the road in Danville. G.W. is coming off of a 70-6 loss to Lord Botetourt, the defending VHSL Class 3 state runners-up.
The Eagles had been unable to work out in the school's weight room since March of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We got shut down in March and haven’t been in the weight room since,” G.W. coach Nick Anderson told the Roanoke Times last week. “That’s something we’ve kind of always hung our hat on, being strong.
“But when I was a teenager, if my coach or my dad didn’t make me lift, it wasn’t going to happen.”
The Eagles had negative rushing yards and 151 yards passing in the loss.
Patrick County comes into the season off of a 5-5 2019 campaign in which they reached the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons. The Cougars return 14 seniors this year, including 2019 Second Team All-Region 2C selection Dae'Shawn Penn at running back and All-PD First Team selection Will Sprowl at quarterback.
Bassett (0-1) at Halifax County (0-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Halifax comes into the 2021 spring with a new head coach, Rob Senseney. The Comets hosted a region quarterfinal game in 2019.
According to SoVaNow.com, the Comets began practices in full pads this week.
Bassett is coming off of a game in which the defense allowed just 49 passing yards by Carroll County, but allowed 216 rushing yards by the Cavaliers.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com