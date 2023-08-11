Last week, Local golfer Isaac Rodgers got one step closer this month to getting the chance to compete at Augusta National.

Isaac, an upcoming freshman at Bassett High School, finished second overall at a sub-regional qualifier for the Drive, Chip, and Putt championship to advance to the regional finals in Philadelphia next month.

Drive, Chip, and Putt is a joint initiative by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association, and The PGA of America. Founded in 2013, it is described on its website as “a free nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.”

The events have each competitor perform three drives, three chips, and three putts. Each shot is scored, and the total of all three aspects are added up for each golfer. The one with the highest total wins.

At a local qualifier held at Salisbury Country Club, in Midlothian, on August 7, Isaac won the drive portion of the event with a drive of 307 yards. He finished second overall in his 14-15 year old age group to advance to the region finals.

The Bengal reached the sub-regional qualifier after placing first in putting and second in chipping, second overall in his age group in a local qualifier, held at First Tee Chesterfield, in Chesterfield, on June 9.

The top two golfers in their age groups at the sub-regional qualified for the regional finals, which will be held at Aronimink Golf Club, in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia, on September 16.

If Isaac wins his age group in Pennsylvania, he’ll automatically advance to the Drive, Chip, and Putt finals, which will take place on April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia, home of the Masters Tournament.

Isaac has been competing in Drive, Chip, and Putt events for several years, but this is the first time he’s reached the sub-regional round. He got started in the tournaments by his swing coach Jay Dee Draper, who was the golf coach at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Draper passed away from cancer last week, the day after Isaac left to go to Midlothian for the local qualifier.

“Jay Dee was Isaac’s swing coach, best friend, and like a father figure to him,” said Isaac’s dad, John Rodgers. “He called and talked to Isaac the day before he passed to encourage Isaac to take everything the two of them had worked on over the summer together to prepare for this, and he told Isaac to go win because he had all the faith in the world in him.”

Isaac said he competed at the sub-regionals for his grandmother, who passed away earlier this summer, and Draper.

“He helped me a lot with my short game, and my putting,” Isaac said of Draper. “He was like a father-figure to me. He called me every day to check on me and see how I was doing.”

Isaac will use a putter in the putting events at Drive, Chip, and Putt that Draper gave him before he passed away.

Isaac has been on the golf course since he was able to walk. John Rodgers would take his son out with him when he went golfing.

“I used to just watch him and swing,” Isaac said. “I started when I was like 2. I would just swing with him and watch him, every move he took. Then eventually I got my first set and I just started hitting.”

This summer, he’s tried to play at least five days at week, mostly at either Beaver Creek, in Collinsville, or Forest Park Country Club, in Martinsville.

Isaac won his age group in the Cardinal Junior Golf Series, a summer tournament series for young local golfers. He’s also joined the team at Bassett High School this fall.

“I’ve definitely straightened my driver out a lot more and my putting has gotten pretty good over this season,” he said. “And my short game has gotten pretty good, too. I think the putting has been the most I’ve worked on in my short game. I’ve gotten way better at putting.”

Isaac said he’s looking forward to having a good time with his new Bengals teammates this fall while trying to make it to the VHSL state tournament.

Until then, he’s excited for the chance to drive, chip, and putt in Pennsylvania, and possibly qualify to play on one of the most famous courses in the world.

“I’ve never been to a big city like that,” Isaac said. “I’m looking forward to flying up there and seeing the courses and how nice the city is.”

“He’s really wanting to go to Augusta and meet a couple pro players. That’s his goal, but we’re happy with where he’s going to now,” John Rodgers said.