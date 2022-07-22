Local hoops coaches come together for collaborative coaching clinic

Girls basketball coaches at Magna Vista, Bassett, and Martinsville High Schools came together recently to try answer a central question – how can they make girls basketball in the area better?

It’s an issue they’ve seen in their own high school programs, and one that has trickled down to the youth and parks and rec levels.

So on Monday night at Bassett High School, those varsity coaches will come together for a collaborative clinic for coaches of all levels in the area, with hopes of not only improving interest in basketball, but also eventually improve their own teams, and the quality of basketball throughout Henry County and Martinsville.

GROUP SUCCESS

Smith’s Warriors program has gone undefeated in the Piedmont District the last two full seasons.

But, she admits that rolling through PD and regular season play is actually a problem once her team gets to the postseason.

“If we ever want to be successful as a program outside of the community and Piedmont District, we’ve got to make the Piedmont District basketball better,” Smith said. “It’s no secret that we plateau every year with how far we can make it out of the district tournament.

“Until all of our programs improve where every single night you have to show up and compete, I don’t see how that’s going to propel Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, past the district level in the region level and the state level. We want to bring teams back to the same caliber that they were of the mid 2000s, early 2000s, when girls basketball was really a strong force in this community.”

Girls basketball has a storied past in the area, but the fear is there may be a bleak future. Coaches at the youth level have told Smith that numbers have steadily declined over the last few years. With fewer young girls playing now, eventually that will become fewer girls to play in high school. That fear, Smith said, “kind of leaves us wondering, will there even be basketball in the community anymore?”

Young people have many more options for how to spend their time, but Smith and McCall hope they can reignite the spark to find a love for basketball, like they both did. They also want to show the young players that playing in college and beyond is possible. McCall was a standout basketball player at Bassett High School and James Madison University, and Smith played at Tunstall High School and Averett University.

“It’s not a lot of female head coaches in our region,” McCall said. “So being able to be a positive role model and a woman who played and went on to the next level… for a lot of young girls to see that, that it can be done and it has been done, I think that’s very beneficial to boost their confidence.”

The benefits of being involved with sports early is something McCall saw first-hand. She remembers playing parks and rec basketball in Henry County starting in second grade. At the time, her sister was two years old, faster, and a stronger basketball player.

It was her youth coaches who McCall said were “monumental” in giving her the confidence to keep working and playing.

“I would get discouraged constantly comparing myself to my older sister, not knowing that I’m going to be stepping into my time of blossoming into an all-star athlete and an all-star basketball player,” McCall said. “But, of course, that wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t have my coaches who instilled that tenacity in me to not give up.

“As a young child, that’s when a lot of your foundation is set. Your confidence, how you look at yourself, your trusting yourself, too, and your abilities.”

The hope with Monday’s clinic is the high school coaches can build up the next generation of youth coaches, who will in turn build up the next generation of players like Smith and McCall.

Smith points to local programs like Piedmont Youth Soccer League and State Line Volleyball that are able to teach young athletes the fundamentals of their sports at a young age. Her hope is they can create something similar for basketball, as a group effort to instill a love from an early age.

“We understand that has to be a collaborative effort,” Smith said. “It can’t just be a Bassett thing, it can’t just be a Magna Vista thing, a Martinsville thing. It has to be all of us working together on the same page.”

CLINIC

Smith and McCall were quick to point out their intention for the clinic is not to tell others how to coach. They want to simply bring people together, share what they know, and maybe even learn something themselves.

The focus will be on the basics and fundamentals, something both coaches said they’ve seen is lacking when players get to the varsity level.

“I’m seeing we have to work a lot more on fundamental concepts that need to be learned in elementary school or middle school,” McCall said. “That kind of slows us down to a the point where, instead of us working on strategy or scouting reports we‘re having to work on ball-handling and shooting mechanics. And those are things you’re always going to have to work on anyways, but if we can have a certain foundation with our girls of being able to compete to the point where we easily get out of district play and go to regions every year and even advance past that, that’s the goal.”

While they want to share what they know, they’re also willing to learn from coaches of all levels around them.

“When Kyana and I talked about collaborating and working together, I thought it was a no-brainer for me because I’m a sponge, I want to learn as much as I can, and I want to collaborate as much as I can,” McCall said. “The whole purpose of this is to really reach out to people in the community, travel coaches, parks rec coaches, or even just parents. If they‘re just interested in the game, we just want to give them things that we know and a lot of fundamentals that are very critical when it comes to the game of basketball.

“We really just want to provide a quiet intimate environment where we can really… share our ideas and work together and have kind of like a network that we build so if you have a question or something that comes up, or you have something you want to share, you have a network for that.”

MONDAY NIGHT

In addition to Smith and McCall, Patrick & Henry Community College women’s basketball coach Herb Daniel will be in attendance Monday night, and players from local high schools will be there to demonstrate drills for speed, agility, fundamentals, strength, and conditioning. The coaches will also have printout materials for those who attend.

Dinner donated from local restaurants will be served, and the clinic is free for attendees.

Smith said they also plan to announce at the clinic a new initiative for youth basketball players this fall.

It will take place at Bassett High School on Monday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Those wishing to know more or register can reach out to either Smith or McCall.

“We really want to show people we want to work together,” Smith said. “I think what we came up with is going to be a phenomenal event. All we ask is that the attendees are open-minded and we have community support.”

“We really want to emphasis that we don’t want to just tell the coaches, ‘This is what you need to do.’ We want it to be collaborative. We want to share the basketball knowledge that we have.”