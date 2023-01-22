Local martial artist Ayla Gordon heading to World Kungfu Championships later this year

This year, Ayla Gordon hopes to take her martial arts career to a new level.

She’ll travel to Portugal for a training trip in April, and then to Lubbock, Texas, in May for the USA Wushu Kungfu National Championship.

With some other tournaments throughout the summer, Ayla will then compete in the biggest tournament of her young career – the biggest kungfu tournament in the world – when she travels to Emeishan, China, in August, for the ninth World Kungfu Championships.

The championship is hosted by International Wushu Federation. Wushu Martial arts is what Gordon has been studying seriously for about 10 years. Her dad, Kristian Gordon, is a shifu – a Chinese word for teacher – of wing chun, a concept-based form of martial arts.

Ayla started learning from her dad when she was about 3 years old, but didn’t stay in the sport long, instead opting to become a dancer.

The now 19-year-old came back to martial arts about six years later.

“Around 9 or 10 I got more interested in martial arts again and I just never really looked back,” Ayla said. “When I was like 13 or 14 I was doing it because I thought it was fun and I wanted the challenge, I wanted something to do. I’ve always been really competitive.”

At the time, Ayla was living in Missouri, and she started studying at the local YMCA. A few years later, her and her family moved back to Virginia and she started formally training under her dad.

Ayla, who now lives in Patrick Springs, first got a taste for martial arts competitions in Missouri, and began competing locally when she was around 12, going to tournaments in Martinsville, Danville, and Bassett.

While she enjoyed competing locally, she always had bigger aspirations. When she saw there was a tournament in Connecticut late last year, she knew she had to be there, because it was a chance to compete for a spot on Team USA.

On November 5, Ayla competed at the 12th New England International Chinese Martial Arts Championships, her first big national event.

“Go big or go home,” she said.

Ayla took first place in double swords and second place in empty hands. While she was excited about where she placed, it also meant something bigger.

“I knew when I got the gold and the silver that my scores had been good enough… but I had this feeling,” she said. “I didn’t want to say I did, so even though my dad was there, my boyfriend was there, they were like I think, ‘You made the team,’ I was like, ‘No, you can’t celebrate yet.’

“I was like holding all my excitement in until I actually had the certificate in hand… then I got really excited.”

Ayla was one of 150 competitors to qualify for the US Traditional Wushu Team at the event, which also automatically qualified her for Worlds.

“It was a regular tournament too, but I signed up specifically to try out for the USA team while I was there,” she said. “My main goal was to try to make Team USA.”

Chinese Wushu martial arts feature a contemporary style, which the Gordons describe as a mix between Martial arts and gymnastics, and the traditional style, which they study. The kungfu they study is done exactly how it was passed down generations ago.

In competitions, it is performed as a solo routine in front of judges, who look at the cuts, angles, and blocks of the swords, as well as footwork and steps, and how it is applied for potential real-life situations.

Ayla enjoyed the idea of competing and showing her skills, but she admits there was another factor that made competing even sweeter growing up.

“The local tournaments, I really liked it because, it sounds silly now, but I was one of the few girls in the tournaments, so I would have to compete with boys,” she said.

Until she was 18, she never competed in a division that was only women, and admittedly, she enjoyed beating the boys.

“Some of the kids there acted a little uppity before the competition, and then when you win they want to come over and talk to you and shake your hand,” she said. “So it’s like, you got beat by a girl… It was like, I just competed against all these boys and look how I did.

“It kind of motivated me to keep doing it just a little bit.”

Both Gordons have met hundreds of other martial artists from around the world, including some who have gone on to act in movies and become famous in the sport.

It was their stories that inspired Ayla to see how far she could go in the sport.

“She sees all these other people making a living with martial arts and said, ‘This is what I want to do, dad,’” Kristian Gordon said. “So that’s what we focused on. A lot of guys have sons that they want to carry on and do this stuff, but I ended up with a daughter. She’s better at kungfu than a lot of guys at this kind of stuff, so I’m very proud to have her follow in my footsteps because she’s a girl.”

Ayla is currently a brown belt working towards her black belt. In their style of martial arts, obtaining a black belt is a two year process that requires teaching the skills to others under your shifu. To get her black belt, she has to continue teach and prove she’s ready to be a full-time instructor,

“I’m told I’m not too far off from that,” she said.

Having to teach isn’t a bad thing for Ayla. It’s something she enjoys, teaching young athletes about her sport as well as it’s practical applications as a life-skill.

She would like to eventually have her own martial arts school.

“Like a really large gym with lots of floor space to run lots of different programs, like kids programs and seniors and the whole thing,” she said.

No matter where she goes in the sport, she’ll always have a shifu who believes in her.

“She’s hopefully going to become better than me,” Kristian Gordon said.

“In the West, people judge how successful you are on how big your school is and how much money you make. In what we do it’s not like that… You can’t base success on how many students come into your school. A successful shifu is successful if he has one good student to pass on his knowledge and his skills to. Somebody that he’s going to promote to shifu and pass on that knowledge to their students.

“I have one good student. I have a bunch of people that will call me shifu, but I have one good student who will actually take and do something with it.”

WuShu martial arts isn’t in the Olympics, but there have been proposals for the last two Games to have it officially added. Ayla said her hope is it can be one day and she will get a chance to become an Olympian.

For now, her focus is on 2023. When Ayla goes to nationals in Texas in May, she’ll also compete for a national ranking. Her hope is to finish in the top 10.

She also would love to be able to call herself a world champion following her trip to China later this year. An official date for Worlds hasn’t been announced yet, due to lingering COVID restrictions in China.

“My big long term goal, I’m just going to see where it takes me,” Ayla said. “I would just like to keep doing it because I think it keeps me healthy and it helps a lot with a lot of different things. It’s a good life-skill to have.

“You can always learn something new. You’re always constantly learning. You can do it for 20 years and you can still find something to improve on. You’re always constantly improving yourself and you can take those principles and apply it to other parts of your life.”

Anyone wanting to learn more about martial arts or take a class can email Ayla Gordon at aylanunnehi@gmail.com. She teaches classes at Rockbottom Athletics, located at 40 W. Main St. in Uptown Martinsville, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with private lessons available upon appointment.