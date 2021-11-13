Local runners compete in state cross country meets

Runners from Bassett, Carlisle, and Patrick County High Schools all competed in their respective state cross country meets this week.

In Saturday's VHSL Class 3 state meet at Green Hill Park in Salem, Bassett sophomore Sienna Bailey finished 19th overall in the girls varsity 5K, running a time of 19:54.20.

Bailey qualified for the state meet after finishing eighth in the Region 3D championship last week.

Carlisle junior Piper Doughton finished 18th in the girls varsity 5K at the VISAA Division II state championship, running a time of 20:41.4. The VISAA championships were held at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville on Thursday.

In the VHSL Class 2 state meet, also held at Green Hill on Saturday, Patrick County sophomore Moises Cisneros finished 76th overall in the boys varsity 5K, running a time of 19:33.10.

Cisneros qualified for the state meet after finishing 12th in the Region 2C championship last week.