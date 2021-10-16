Local stars coach next generation of basketball players

Former Harlem Globetrotter George Bell and former local basketball stars L.J. Kilby and Mark Cartwright teamed up to help coach a youth basketball clinic at the Martinsville YMCA Saturday.

Bell played with the Harlem Wizards and Harlem Globetrotters show teams in the 1980s. He also holds the Guinness World Record as the tallest man in America, standing 7-feet, 6-inches tall.

Cartwright was a star player at Martinsville High School and went on to play at Lincoln Memorial University, where he graduated in 1978 and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2019. Kilby played at Bassett High School, Ferrum College and VCU, and went on to coach at the college level for more than 30 years, most recently at Cleveland State University.

About 30 young athletes were in attendance for the first day of the camp.

The second day of the camp will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Y. Registration is $25 at the door.