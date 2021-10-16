 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local stars coach next generation of basketball players
0 comments
editor's pick

Local stars coach next generation of basketball players

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Harlem Globetrotter George Bell and former local basketball stars L.J. Kilby and Mark Cartwright teamed up to help coach a youth basketball clinic at the Martinsville YMCA Saturday.

Bell played with the Harlem Wizards and Harlem Globetrotters show teams in the 1980s. He also holds the Guinness World Record as the tallest man in America, standing 7-feet, 6-inches tall.

Cartwright was a star player at Martinsville High School and went on to play at Lincoln Memorial University, where he graduated in 1978 and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2019. Kilby played at Bassett High School, Ferrum College and VCU, and went on to coach at the college level for more than 30 years, most recently at Cleveland State University.

About 30 young athletes were in attendance for the first day of the camp.

The second day of the camp will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Y. Registration is $25 at the door.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Magna Vista football falls in PD contest
High School

Magna Vista football falls in PD contest

Big defensive and special teams plays by Martinsville helped the Bulldogs to a win at Chatham Thursday night. In Ridgeway, Magna Vista's comeback attempt wasn't enough against Halifax. And, Magna Vista and Bassett pick up wins on the volleyball courts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert