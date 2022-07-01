Local Virginia Dream basketball team to play in ESPN's The Basketball Tournament this summer

The Basketball Tournament is a national tournament of 64 teams playing for the ultimate winner-take-all prize of $1 million.

Among those 64 teams competing on ESPN this year will be a squad based out of Danville that plays its games at Patrick & Henry Community College.

The Virginia Dream basketball team was started by Danville’s Reginald Jeffries in November of 2020. Jeffries, who is now both the general manager and head coach, said the Dream is both a minor league professional team as well as a community organization he established “to create a culture of basketball, but also have a community impact,” Jeffries said in a recent phone interview.

The team was originally based out of Danville and called the River City Dream. They played their home games at Lebanon Baptist Church, in Greensboro, North Carolina, and competed in the Official Basketball Association’s Independent League, a nationwide minor league of about 40 teams.

In its first summer, Jeffries said the Dream finished 11-4 and reached the final four of their league’s playoffs.

After that success, Jeffries and Patrick & Henry Community College athletic director Brian Henderson talked about possibly rebranding and moving the team to Martinsville with a partnership with P&HCC.

The two were able to finalize that deal this past season, and the Dream played all their home games at P&HCC’s Stone Hall.

“We just kept exploring new opportunities,” Jeffries said. “And things kind of worked itself out.”

The Dream’s roster this past season consisted of players from Danville, Martinsville, Greensboro and Morgantown, N.C. One player was Martinsville High School graduate Justin Manns, who also played two seasons at P&HCC.

“He’s been our defensive leader in league play,” Jeffries said of Manns.

Amid their regular season, Jeffries was also working to get his team into The Basketball Tournament. But it’s not easy. The open-application process runs from April 1-June 15, when teams submit themselves, get a roster, market, advertise, and talk to TBT staff, “and hopefully the TBT gives you a call and says you’ve been selected to compete in this year’s tournament,” Jeffries said.

“It’s really kind of luck of the draw or how you prepare or what you’re able to assemble,” he added. “A lot of teams come with different stories.”

TBT, a single elimination tournament, has a partnership with ESPN, and the Dream’s first game will be shown on ESPN2.

The tournament is separated into eight regions. The Dream will play in the West Virginia Regional at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia. They are the No. 8 seed, taking on No. 1 seed Best Virginia, made up a West Virginia University alumni, in the first round.

“We’re coming in as an 8 seed taking on a 1 seed, so we’re definitely the underdog team, but seeding doesn’t matter. They lace up their shoes just as much as we lace up our shoes,” Jeffries said.

Other teams in the region include: Bucketneers, made up of East Tennessee State alumni, WoCo Showtime, of Wofford alumni, Herd That, of Marshall University alumni, Founding Fathers, of James Madison University alumni, War Ready, of Auburn University alumni, and Fully Loaded, a team of alumni from the AAU program Team Loaded.

A lot of teams in the TBT are college alumni or groups that play for a cause. Every team has a different mission and meaning.

For the Dream, Jeffries said their reason for playing is about showcasing his home state.

“We don’t have a national pro basketball team.” Jeffries said of Virginia. “That we can still create a professional basketball atmosphere and the athletes can still come to the state of Virginia and represent is what the Dream is all about.”

The Dream name is actually an acronym. It stands for: Developing leaders, Restoring communities, Education support, Achieving goals, and Motivating everyone.

Jeffries never played basketball himself because he tore his Achilles tendon at 12 years old. He remained an avid student and lover of the game, though.

One day getting into coaching was Jeffries’s “untold secret,” he said.

“Before I went off to college for a couple years it was like, ‘I really want to coach,’” he added. “I’ve been a motivational speaker and I’ve never been afraid to lead. I was in a lot of leadership positions at a young age, so coaching was the best way of being able to impact the community, have a lead role, show my leadership ability, but also give people a reason to believe in something bigger than themselves.”

Jeffries is a product of the Wendell Scott Foundation, a national non-profit created to commemorate the memory of Danville’s Wendell Scott, who was the first African American racecar driver to win a race on NASCAR’s highest level. The foundation “works to provide youth services to at-risk youth,” according to the organization’s website, by “supporting educational development through cultural activities, STEM based program, and mentorship endeavors.”

A quote from Scott has become Jeffries’s mantra: “If it’s hard, do it today. If it’s impossible, do it tomorrow.”

“For me, that was kind of something that I always stood tall on,” Jeffries said. “Being a product of the Wendell Scott Foundation… they saved my life. They created an ‘I Can’ mentality. You just kind of put your best foot forward and you believe in yourself and believe in what you can accomplish, and the rest will kind of open itself up.

“I give a lot of credit to my faith and let him do the rest.”

A lot of Jeffries’s mentors are former athletes in the Danville or Martinsville communities. A lot of his friends were former basketball players in the area, and he wanted to help them out and give them an opportunity to play “they didn’t know existed,” he said.

The roster for the TBT will be a little different than the one that played at P&HCC, “just because of the competitive style of play,” Jeffries said.

But he assures, “the brand is continuing to grow and expand, so I’m just excited for us and our future.”

The Dream will have a training camp at P&HCC on July 10 for all the athletes they’ve assembled for the TBT. Jeffries said they’ll have players from as far south as Atlanta and as far north as Washington D.C., and they’ll have coaches from New York, Richmond, Charlotte and Greensboro, N.C.

His hope is they can also have members of the Wendell Scott Foundation come and share encouraging words before the team leaves for West Virginia.

The Dream will open the TBT on July 24 at 7 p.m.

“It’s not every day you get an opportunity play on ESPN2, let alone, in my case, coach a game of basketball on ESPN2,” Jeffries said.

“I think it’s just the experience, being able to meet all the people that are involved in TBT, meet professional athletes, and being able to showcase the brand and hopefully just watch things grow and just continue to expand.”

At the end of the day, Jeffries said he feels like the Virginia Dream and everything he’s created with the team has been “a gift from God.”

“I always tell people that this team was not something that I woke up one day and said I’m going to start a basketball team,” he said. “Coming from where I was come from with humble beginnings and going through what I call a pain and taking the pain and finding a passion, taking that passion and turning it into purpose.

Creating a basketball team was a way of being able to do things I love to do: Giving back to the community, impacting guys and kids, and being able to let them understand it doesn’t matter where you come from, it’s all about where you’re going. The Virginia Dream model is that life is a journey, not a destination. It’s going to come with a bunch of bruises and obstacles, but you just have to keep moving and enjoy the ride. Just keep having birthdays.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.