Three local high school soccer teams played region semifinal contests on Tuesday with state playoff berths on the line.

All three teams got the job done. In the Region 3D Boys Soccer Tournament semifinals, the Magna Vista boys soccer team defeated Christiansburg, 4-0, and the Bassett boys soccer team defeated Tunstall, 1-0, to both advance to Friday’s championship game.

In the Region 3D Girls Soccer Tournament semifinals, Magna Vista played Hidden Valley to a scoreless 0-0 tie through regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods before coming away with the win in penalty kicks.

Here’s a look at all three games and what each coach had to say about moving on to states.

Region 3D Girls Soccer Tournament semifinals

Magna Vista 0, Hidden Valley 0 (MV wins in PKs): Hidden Valley had knocked Magna Vista out of the region tournament the last three seasons heading into Tuesday’s contest at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Prior to the start of the postseason, MVHS coach Wes Lewis told the Bulletin the region tournament had been tough for his squad that has won three straight Piedmont District titles.

On Tuesday, the Warriors finally got over the hurdle.

“It has been a tough time through the years. Hidden Valley has an unbelievable program,” Lewis said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “It’s kind of become, I guess I can’t say a rivalry because we haven’t beat them, but we’ve finally gotten over the hump.”

Tuesday was the Warriors second double-overtime contest in as many games. They defeated Staunton River, 3-2, last week in the region quarterfinals.

Lewis called Tuesday’s game “a midfield battle,” as both squads went to work on defense.

Warriors keeper Xitllali Mena had six saves, and saved a PK following overtime.

“Both defenses played extremely well,” he said. “Their coach did extremely well with his game plan for us. He took away a lot of our through-balls and combinations.

“We were able to keep them from having some really good chances. Both teams had a few, but I wouldn’t say there was anything I would say, ‘They should have scored that’ kind of chances. It was back and forth. They wore us down in the sudden-death overtime. They were on us, they were after us. We had some girls that had been battling some injuries and you could tell they were struggling. It was a great game back and forth and honestly either team could have won easily.”

After the final penalty kick, the celebration was on for the Warriors, who are headed to the state tournament for the first time under Lewis.

“It’s funny because the girls were on the field jumping and screaming and cheering and so excited, and I just kind of stood there,” Lewis said. “I was taking in the moment and I was happy for them, but it was kind of still, it hadn’t hit me. It hit me about, I guess, an hour afterwards, and I got emotional and was like, they deserved this. But I literally just kind of stood there and watched them celebrate a little bit and was just so happy for them.”

Magna Vista will next face the winner of Lord Botetourt and William Byrd on Friday at SRSC. The Cavaliers and Terriers played on Wednesday night. REesults were too late for publication.

Friday’s region championship will kickoff around 8 p.m. at SRSC.

“We had some tough times last night, but the girl showed heart. They fought for the whole game,” Lewis said. “Obviously, playing two overtime games in a row is exhausting, PKs is no fun for anybody, but we were able to come out on top and make history. The girls get to go to states. I’m just happy for them. They deserve it after all the work, they deserve it after all the effort and time they’ve put in.”

Region 3D Boys Soccer Tournament semifinals Magna Vista 4, Christiansburg 0

MVHS coach John Athey knew going into Tuesday’s game Christiansburg was likely the toughest team his team has faced all season.

It was important for his squad to come out swinging from the get-go.

Caleb Jenkins got the scoring started early in the match when he headed a corner kick from Gustavo Vera-Carillo into the back of the net.

Less than five minutes later, Ian Betton did the same thing on another corner from Vera-Carillo to put the Warriors up 2-0.

Nick Bokman would add the third goal before half time on an assist from Alex Reyes.

“We came out and everybody was on the same page. We got two early corners in the first 10 minutes of the game and we capitalized,” Athey said. “It looked just like you would draw it up on paper. It was perfect.”

Midway through the second half, Alden Carter played a pass to Eduardo Perez-Sandoval, who would blast a score into the lower left hand corner of the goal.

Thanial Pearson had six saves in goal for MVHS, including the save of a late penalty kick.

“It was just kind of one of those nights where it looked like everything lined up for us in the first 10 or 15 minutes, and after that we just kept playing our game and were able to secure the win,” Athey said.

The Warriors were coming off of a penalty kicks win over Cave Spring in the region quarterfinals.

Athey said he and his team have known for some time they would likely have to face Christiansburg in the region tournament. That motivated his squad, which features 11 seniors, to prove they can play with teams outside of the Piedmont District.

“Christiansburg has a tough schedule. They play in a tough district with Blacksburg and Patrick Henry and the bigger schools in Roanoke,” Athey added. “We knew we were going to have to play well. They had a very good record against those teams. Even though they had lost, they had played well against those teams. So we knew we were going to have to bring it. Not to take anything away from Cave Spring, but as badly as we played the other night we were ready to come out and prove we’re a lot better than we showed the other night.”

The Warriors now advance to the region championship game for the second time in three years. They’ll face a familiar foe in the title game on Friday night.

Region 3D Boys Soccer Tournament Bassett 1, Tunstall 0

The last two times Bassett and Tunstall played, the winner of the game scored five goals.

Tuesday’s contest was much lower scoring, which played to the Bengals strengths. Bassett’s Riley Evans scored what would be the game-winning goal in the 11th minute of play on an assist by Casey Ferguson, and the defense went to work from there. Keeper Frankie Maya had three saves on the way to the win.

“They fought. It was a really just scrappy game,” said BHS coach Houston Stutz. “And I don’t think a lot of that had to do with the players on the field, per se. The field was unbelievably muddy. Guys were slipping around, it was hard to get footing, especially in the midfield.

“In soccer, usually you have guys in the middle who can connect play and who can control the game. When it’s hard to do that it makes the game a lot messier, and that’s exactly what we dealt with last night. So it turned into a lot of long ball. I wish we could have connected a little bit better, but I think the circumstances, both sides had to deal with that. It worked out for us. We started out, I thought, really well. The guys had that chip on their shoulder, they came out fired up and really took it to them. In the first 20 minutes or so, the energy and momentum kind of shifted a little bit. We maintained and finished strong.

They were tough. That was the biggest thing, they were really tough. I’m really proud of them.”

With the win, the Bengals reach the state tournament for the first time in more than a decade.

“It was good. I’m glad the boys got to enjoy it. You could tell they were so happy to be there,” Stutz said. “It was also cool just for the fact Tunstall got the best of us the last time we played, and being able to go back to their home field and get that, that was cool, especially for the seniors too.

“The seniors, they been waiting to get to this point and they weren’t happy with how things ended last year. Seeing them really push it over the edge was really, really cool, and it also sets the mindset for the young guys moving forward.

“It’s a neat experience. I’ve enjoyed it, I think the kids have enjoyed it, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

Bassett will now play Magna Vista on Friday in the region championship game. The two teams will meet in the region title for the first time.

Friday’s game will kick off around 8 p.m. at SRSC.