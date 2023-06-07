The Magna Vista boys soccer team saw its perfect season come to an end on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to Monticello High School in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

Monticello struck first with a goal in the 8th minute of play, but the Warriors responded 20 minutes later on a goal by Gustavo Vera-Carrillo.

The two teams went into the half tied, 1-1.

After controlling possession for most of the second half, Monticello finally broke through with the game-winning goal with 4:39 left on the clock.

With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 22-1. The Piedmont District and Region 3D tournament champions will lose 11 seniors off of this year’s roster: Ian Betton, Nick Bokman, Jaxon Britton, Alden Carter, Tanner DeShazo, Angel Gil Reyes, Brandon Hall, Caleb Jenkins, Gael Ortega, Nathaniel Pearson, and Carlos Ramirez-Mendoza.