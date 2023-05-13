The Magna Vista High School boys soccer team has celebrated a lot of firsts over the last three years.

On Friday, they had another. The Warriors defeated Bassett High School, 2-0, to finish the regular season a perfect 16-0 for the first time in school history.

The perfect record comes with a third straight Piedmont District regular season title for MVHS (16-0, 14-0). The Warriors now head into the postseason as the No. 1 seed in both the PD and Region 3D tournaments.

“It feels great,” MVHS coach John Athey said of the perfect season. “I’ve got 11 seniors and it feels like we’ve been together forever. They’ve been on varsity, most of them, for three seasons, some of them for four years.

“It’s just the culmination of a lot of hard work they’ve put in for our team and for PYSL (Piedmont Youth Soccer League travel soccer program). A lot of these guys play year-round, and it’s just a special feeling. Like I told them, other teams after us may come and have a perfect season, but we’re the first.”

The Warriors scored early in Friday’s contest when Carlos Ramirez, a P&HCC soccer commit, found defending Piedmont District Player of the Year Ian Betton, who scored to put his squad up 1-0.

Magna Vista took the one goal lead into the half, and added to it midway through the second on a goal by Eduardo Perez-Sandoval, assisted by Gustavo Vera-Carillo.

Warriors keeper Thanial Pearson had four saves in goal on the way to recording his 12th shutout of the season.

Betton, Ramirez, and Pearson are three of 11 Magna Vista seniors who were playing in their final regular season home game at their home field of Monogram Fields Smith River Sports Complex.

Nick Bokman, Jaxon Britton, Aiden Carter, Tanner DeShazo, Angel Gil Reyes, Brandon Hall, Caleb Jenkins, Maury Jimenez Aguilar, and Gael Ortega were also honored before the game for senior night.

“You could tell the seniors really wanted it,” Athey said. “They came out and scored seven minutes into the match. And although the score doesn’t indicate it, I thought we just played our game and just felt like we had it in us tonight.

“Bassett is a great opponent. I think we’re first in the district, they’re second in the district. We’re first in the region, they’re second in the region. So I’m sure this isn’t going to be the last time we play them this season. I’m looking forward to the challenge, but not right now, I just want to celebrate the win.”

Bassett finishes the regular season 12-3-1 overall, and 11-3 in Piedmont District play to take the No. 2 seed in the upcoming district tournament, which will begin on Monday.

In the first round on Monday, Magna Vista will host No. 8 G.W.-Danville (1-15, 0-14) at SRSC, and the Bengals will host No. 7 Mecklenburg County (4-10-1, 3-7).

No. 3 Tunstall (12-3-1, 8-3-1) will host No. 6 Patrick County (6-10, 4-8), and No. 5 Martinsville (6-10, 5-9) will travel to No. 4 Halifax County (8-7-1, 6-7-1).

The district tournament has no bearing on seeding in the region tournaments.

Athey said he feels good about his squad heading into the postseason, largely because he has everyone healthy, which he called unusual, but said, “We’re thankful for that, blessed for that."

“I like our chances," he added. "You have good teams, but every now and then you’ve just got have that lucky bounce. Right now we’ve been on a roll, hopefully we can continue it through the postseason. We have our sights set on hopefully a Piedmont District tournament title, and then it’s off to the region after that.”

Athey was quick to point out it’s his players who have made this season of firsts possible, and he’s hopeful they can continue to stay unbeaten a few weeks longer.

“Really, it’s the kids,” he said. “I could lie and say it’s the coaching staff, but it’s not. It’s the kids. They work hard every day. They show up every day, they do what we ask them to. Our core plays together so much on the weekend and stuff on the travel team, they kind of know what each other is thinking before the play actually happens. It’s just a lot of hard work. A lot of hard work and energy went into this.”