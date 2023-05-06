BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 8, Bassett 1

For the first time in school history, the Magna Vista boys tennis team finished the regular season a perfect 15-0 on the way to a Piedmont District regular season title.

Magna Vista (15-0, 10-0) will receive a bye in the first round of next week’s Piedmont District tournament. They’ll face the winner of Bassett (8-8) and G.W.-Danville, who will play in the first round of the tournament. Date and time of that match is still to be determined.