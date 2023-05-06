BOYS TENNIS
Magna Vista 8, Bassett 1
For the first time in school history, the Magna Vista boys tennis team finished the regular season a perfect 15-0 on the way to a Piedmont District regular season title.
The Warriors defeated Bassett, 8-1, on Friday in Ridgeway in the regular season finale.
Full results from the match are listed below.
Magna Vista (15-0, 10-0) will receive a bye in the first round of next week’s Piedmont District tournament. They’ll face the winner of Bassett (8-8) and G.W.-Danville, who will play in the first round of the tournament. Date and time of that match is still to be determined.
Singles
Carson Harper (MVHS) def. Parker Hardy (BHS), 8-2
Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Jack Glenn (BHS), 8-4
Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. Sammy Stanley (BHS), 8-0
Gage Carter (MVHS) def. T.J. Mills (BHS), 8-0
Josh Luther (MVHS) def. Tegen Collins (BHS), 8-1
Patrick McCrickard (MVHS) def. Malaki Mitchell (BHS), 8-4
Doubles
Gardner/Lynch (MVHS) def. BHS, 8-2
BHS Luther/Bear Priddy (MVHS), 8-5
Carter/McCrickard (MVHS) def. BHS, 8-6