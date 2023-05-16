Magna Vista High School will need to add a new banner to the gym.

For the first time in school history, the Warriors boys tennis team won the Piedmont District tournament championship on Monday with a 5-2 home win over Halifax County High School in the tournament finals.

Monday’s win was the Warriors’ third victory over the Comets this season, and helped the team stay unbeaten as they now move onto play in the Region 3D tournament.

“It feels amazing,” Magna Vista senior Caleb Lynch said about the tournament title. “It just feels good that all the time we’ve put into tennis has paid off.”

“It’s surreal,” added senior Bear Priddy. “We couldn’t have done it with the families coming out and supporting us.”

At the end of singles play on Monday, the Warriors led 4-2, thanks in part to a late tiebreak win by No. 5 player Josh Luther over Halifax senior Ram De Vera.

No. 2 Luke Gardner, Lynch, the No. 3, and No. 6 Patrick McCrickard also picked up singles wins.

Luther came up big again in doubles, alongside his playing partner, Priddy. The duo defeated Halifax County duo Landon Jones and Kennedy Anderson, 6-3, 6-4.

Magna Vista only needed one doubles victory to take the overall match win.

“Bear just told me, he said, ‘Whatever you do, get it over the net,’” Luther said. “And I said, ‘I got you.’”

“Josh winning singles made it a lot easier,” Lynch said. “Taking care of singles really made it a lot easier because we only had to worry about one doubles court, so that took a lot of stress off of us.”

Magna Vista reached the PD tournament title game with a 6-0 win over Bassett High School last week in the semifinals.

It’s been a season of firsts for the Warriors. Their first victory over Halifax, on March 29, gave the Comets their first Piedmont District loss in a decade.

Magna Vista also finished the regular season a perfect 15-0, unbeaten for the first time in school history on the way to their first PD regular season title.

Now, they’ll look to carry the momentum from their first tournament championship into the region tournament, where they’ll be the first seed.

The Warriors will return home to start the Region 3D tournament next week. Lower seeds, opponents, and dates of the matches will be announced later this week.

“We look forward to the next regionals match,” Lynch said. “We’ll be at home so no travelling.”

“We’re feeling good going into regionals,” said senior Patrick McCrickard. “We’re state bound.”

Full results from Monday's match are listed below.

Piedmont District Boys Tennis Championship

Monday at Magna Vista High School

Singles

Preston Riddle (HCHS) def. Carson Harper (MVHS), 6-0, 6-0

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Landon Jones (HCHS), 6-2, 6-1

Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. Andrew Kim (HCHS), 6-0, 6-0

Kennedy Anderson (HCHS) def. Gage Carter (MVHS), 6-4, 6-2

Josh Luther (MVHS) def. Ramm De Vega (HCHS) 10-6, 6-4

Patrick McCrickard (MVHS) def. Josh Slagle (HCHS), 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

Luther/Bear Priddy (MVHS) def. Jones/Anderson (HCHS), 6-3, 6-4