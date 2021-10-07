Magna Vista football falls in PD contest

Magna Vista' offense found life late, but for the third straight week the defense couldn't make the needed stops to come away with a win.
The Warriors comeback attempt in the fourth quarter came up short Thursday night in a 45-26 Piedmont District loss to Halifax County in Ridgeway.
After scoring on a last second heave into the endzone as time expired to take a 14-6 lead at the half, Halifax came out in the second half scoring a touchdown and a field goal in the third quarter and three more TDs in the fourth.
The Comets opened the second half scoring with a 30-yard interception returned for a touchdown by safety Qualik Tucker to go up by 18 midway through the third.
The biggest turning point for the Comets came early in the final frame. On the first drive of the fourth quarter, Dakii Chandler fumbled a snap and recovered it himself, turning the mistake into a more than 20-yard gain. Two plays later Mikyler Smalls scored a 1-yard touchdown to make the score 31-13.
On the ensuing kickoff, Halifax kicked it short, and Magna Vista recovered at midfield. But an offsides call on the Comets gave them another kick. Halifax turned the penalty into an opportunity, recovering an onside kick to retain possession.
Seven plays later, the Comets found the endzone again to take the lead to 25 points.
The Warriors started their comeback attempt on the next kickoff. Magna Vista's Deontae Lawson took the Comets' kick 72 yards and within 10 yards of the endzone. On the very next play, Rion Martin found Torian Younger in the endzone.
After another touchdown by Halifax, Magna Vista again tried to make a comeback in the final minutes. Two plays after Martin found Tyler Johnson for a 34-yard gain, Martin found Johnson in the endzone for an 11-yard touchdown to make the score 45-26 with 4:47 remaining.
Halifax turned the ball over on downs on their next drive, but there wasn't enough time left on the clock for Magna Vista to cut into the Comets lead any more.
Martin finished the night with four touchdown passes for the Warriors. Johnson had two receiving TDs.
The Warriors allowed an opponent to score at least 45 points for the third straight game.
Magna Vista falls to 2-4 on the year. They'll go on the road next Friday for a 7 p.m. game at Martinsville High School.
Halifax improves to 5-0 on the year, and remain atop the PD standings. They'll return home next week to take on G.W.-Danville.
Halifax County 45, Magna Vista 26
HCHS 7 7 10 21 - 45
MVHS 0 6 7 13 - 26
Scoring Summary:
HCHS 1:24 1Q - A. Mabins 58 catch from D. Chandler (M. Morrison kick good)
MVHS 1:24 2Q - T. Johnson 26 catch from R. Martin (kick miss)
HCHS 0:00 2Q - 29 catch (M. Morrison kick good)
HCHS 9:22 3Q - M. Morrison 22 field goal
HCHS 7:30 3Q - Q. Tucker 30 interception return (M. Morrison kick good)
MVHS 1:38 3Q - J. Hairston 29 catch from R. Martin (C. Lynch kick good)
HCHS 11:23 4Q - M. Smalls 1 run (M. Morrison kick good)
HCHS 9:12 4Q - 3 run (M. Morrison kick good)
MVHS 8:50 4Q - T. Younger catch from R. Martin (E. Lane kick good)
HCHS 7:20 4Q - D. Chandler 1 run (M. Morrison kick good)
MVHS 4:45 4Q - T. Johnson 11 catch from R. Martin (kick no good)