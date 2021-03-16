Magna Vista football game Friday against Halifax canceled; Comets cite 'non-COVID' issues within team

Citing “non-COVID-19 related” issues within the football program, Halifax County High School has canceled Friday’s scheduled football contest against Magna Vista.

MVHS confirmed the cancellation on the school’s Athletics and Activities Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors were scheduled to travel to South Boston for a match-up with the Comets at 7 p.m. Friday night.

According to the Gazette-Virginian out of South Boston, Halifax was forced to cancel this week’s game due to “a large number of game and practice related injuries that make it unsafe for the remaining players to compete this week and possibly in future competitions,” a press release read.

Magna Vista is coming off of 35-7 victory at Patrick County Friday night. The Warriors are currently 2-1 on the year.

Officials at Magna Vista did not say if the team plans to try to schedule another game for this weekend to make up for the lost contest. A make-up date with the Comets has also not been scheduled.

The Warriors are next scheduled to play G.W.-Danville at home on March 26.