Magna Vista golfer Patrick McCrickard reflects on reaching his goals and all-state finish to his senior year

Every year of his high school career, Patrick McCrickard got a little bit closer to reaching the state golf tournament.

The Magna Vista High School senior was the closest he’d ever been last year, as a junior, when he missed states by just one stroke. The thought of coming so close made his senior year “a little bit stressful,” Patrick said in a recent interview, and added some pressure to his final high school season, but he always kept his goal in mind.

At the Region 3D championship on September 27, Patrick shot the same score at Pulaski’s Draper Valley Golf Club as he shot at regions a year ago. But this time, the 3-over 75 came up in his favor.

As he watched the leaderboard throughout the round, the Warrior sat right on the cusp all day, and eventually finished sixth, giving him an automatic bid into the VHSL Class 3 state championship.

“I was stressing out about making it to states, maybe not making it, but I once I made it in I felt really good,” he said. “I felt a lot of pressure off.”

“I figured his reply was going to be relief that he finally made it,” said MVHS golf coach Scott Gardner. “He’s been with us long enough, he's like a member of my family, so I was just elated that he made it. It felt like a major accomplishment. I was so delighted when he was able to achieve it.

“When a player puts in the energy and the effort, you want to see the benefits of that. That's what happened. He was able to kind of see the reward and the advantage of investing that much time and energy into it. We were just ecstatic when he made it. That was a good moment. It's still a good moment. I'm still bragging about it everywhere I go.”

Even though he had reached his ultimate goal, Patrick’s season wasn’t done, yet. He still had to compete at states, a new golf course he’d never seen before.

When the senior arrived at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club, in Richmond, for the state practice round on October 10, he felt good about how he looked on the course.

Stepping up the first hole for the finals the next day was a little different story.

“Tuesday, the first tee box I was a little bit nervous as the first scores showed up on the scoreboards,” he said. “But after the first couple holes I sort of loosened up and started to play how I normally do, but since I'd never been in the state tournament before I was a little bit nervous.”

The nerves dissipated after the first hole, and Patrick finished the day shooting a 6-over 77, coming home with a tenth place finish and a First Team All-State designation to finish his high school career.

Those who have been around the Warriors golf program have known the name McCrickard long before the senior found his success this fall. The senior began playing golf about 10 years ago when he would go out with his dad and uncles.

“I would just whack a couple,” he said. “I didn’t know what I was doing, but it got me out swinging.”

The McCrickards moved onto a golf course when he was younger, which prompted Patrick and his older brother, Dylan, to get out and play on their own. It was also around that time Dylan began playing at Magna Vista, and Patrick would tag along.

“He was always a little bit better than me at everything growing up,” Patrick said of his brother. “I pushed myself to get better than him at something, especially golf since he always played that. That was his main sport coming into high school.

“That’s what got me hooked to keep playing and playing... My goal was to beat him freshman year.”

That competitive nature was never a detriment for Patrick, but has been what helped him find success. Playing with older golfers is what helped him mature as a player at an early age, and taught him to be mentally tough on the course.

“The best thing about Patrick is his work ethic, his competitive spirit, and wanting to improve himself,” Gardner said. “We may have practice and he may go home and do some additional practicing. And his logistics living next to a golf course allowed him to do that too.

“Patrick has got the attribute that's going to benefit most any golfer, which is the mental approach to it. Even when he has a bad hole he doesn’t let that bother him to the point where it creates another bad hole. He's able to overcome those obstacles.”

Region 3D is the toughest in the state for VHSL Class 3. Seven of the top ten finishers at the state finals came from the Warriors region, and the top two finishers as a team – Abingdon and Lord Botetourt High Schools – were also from their region.

Magna Vista missed reaching the state tournament as a team by three strokes in 2021, and by four strokes this fall. Gardner said the Warriors are knocking at the gate to be there with those top teams, and “Patrick being the leader of the team put us in that position,” he said.

“His role on the team was to set that bar and let everybody else meet that,” Gardner added.

“Everybody pushes each other on the team,” Patrick said. “Everybody has their own competition on the team to try to get better than everybody… That made it more fun. Practices were fun.”

Even though Patrick has been with the Warriors golf team for the last seven years, he may be around a little bit longer. While he hasn’t decided where he’s going next fall, right now he’s leaning towards Patrick & Henry Community College and joining the Patriots golf team.

If he does, he can still go to practices with the Warriors, and be what Gardner calls a “playing coach.”

No matter where he goes, Patrick McCrickard’s name won’t be forgotten on the golf courses in Ridgeway for a long time.

“Being the captain on the team, being an example to the others, we've got some other ones that are coming along and they’re going to look up to Patrick in the same way he has players he looked up to,” Gardner said.