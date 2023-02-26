On Thursday afternoon, as Anthony Redd milled around in the conference room at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex, a walker strolled by the open door and was surprised.

They looked inside and saw exercise equipment, a stationary bike, and medicine balls on the floor that’s been covered in rubber matting and a strip of artificial turf.

“It’s still kind of new. We really haven’t had like a grand opening or anything like that,” Redd said in an interview with the Bulletin. “People just kind of walk by and say, ‘Man, I never knew this was here.’ Right before you got here someone stopped by and said, ‘I didn’t know this was here, how does it work?’”

Redd opened the second location for his physical therapy business, Zoned In Performance, at the Sports Complex in January. He utilizes the conference room as well as the neighboring office, which now serves as a weight room and houses his tech equipment.

During the summer of 2021, Redd began training local athletes on the turf fields at the Complex, working on strength and conditioning, as well as injury prevention. At the time, he also had an indoor location for his business in Roanoke, which he still operates.

One of the local athletes he was working with suggested he open an indoor location in Henry County, as well.

“I used to train a lot of soccer players on the field out there during the summer time, and then summer time turned to fall, fall turned to winter, and then we just continued to train outdoors,” Redd said. “I had an idea that this place is so underutilized, and it’s such a beautiful venue, so I was like it would be amazing if I could get a location here on site.”

After continuing to dream about the possibilities throughout last year, Redd put his plan in motion, reaching out to officials at the Complex and telling them about his vision.

“They thought it was a good idea, and then we made it happen,” he added. “That’s kind of how it all came about. Just the consistency, the grind day-to-day, showing up. And also the people here at the Complex just saw me constantly training and training, and word kind of started to spread about what I was doing, and I kind of got into a good place and was able to make this happen.”

“In November, 2022, Anthony approached me with an interest in leasing space for his Zoned In Performance Training business at the Monogram Smith River Sports Complex,” MFSRSC Executive Director Lloyd Barber said in an email. “He was already working with athletes at the Complex and needed a place to house some fitness equipment. After much discussion about his goals and mission, and the services he provides, it became very evident that this relationship would be a great fit. One of our purposes at the Complex is to promote community wellness and physical fitness. Plus, the rent would provide added revenue.”

The convenience of location couldn’t be better for Redd. The soccer teams for Magna Vista and Carlisle practice there daily and play their games on the turf fields, allowing athletes to get pre-practice treatment or recovery and injury prevention work after a training session.

“It’s so convenient,” Redd said. “We started in the beginning of January, and the first week we were able to see the benefit of how it worked because we could go from the field to the gym and lift and bounce back and forth. It just makes it so much more dimensional and allows me to do even more with our training and help them to get better day-to-day. Being right here on site next to the field, it’s definitely a great start to what I have in store.”

Redd is a 2010 graduate of Magna Vista High School, where he played football, soccer, basketball, and ran track. He went on to play three years of football at Emory & Henry College.

Injuries played a role throughout Redd’s football career, and it was his time spent with the training staff that sparked an interest in physical therapy.

“When I was looking for my next phase of life, I was kind of like, I could see myself doing this,” he said. “Still being around the game, being around sports, athletes, and then helping them stay on the field, stay healthy on the field and perform, help them reach their goals. It’s definitely something that drove me to this point where I’m at now. I kind of set out a plan when I was in school… that this was what I wanted to do when I got older.”

The former Warrior attended Jefferson College of Health Sciences, in Roanoke, where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Health & Exercise Science, and Associates Degree in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program. While in school, he also served as an assistant coach on the MVHS football team from 2013-2017.

He went on to work in physical therapy for a large company in Washington D.C., but started to realize he liked the idea of one day owning his own business.

“I can’t say always, but it was something I knew would be fulfilling for me and something that I thought I wanted to do, but I wasn’t exactly sure to that point,” he said. “Then as I got into the physical therapy field and performance world, I just kind of figured out my own way and it got to the point where I could own my own business. I kind of figured things out, did things my way and kind of found my own flow. I can’t say I always wanted to, but it got to the point where I knew it was time.

“Watching it all come to fruition is pretty amazing. And it all started with my injuries and I turned it into this.”

Redd has been working in Roanoke for a couple years, but he’s happy to be able to help athletes in his own home town.

“It definitely makes it more special because it’s definitely something that is needed around here. It’s definitely something that will benefit many to come,” he said. “Around here, everyone always thinks they have to drive an hour, two hours away to get something that’s quality, but being able to bring it here, it’s definitely going to help open many doors for people, and it’s definitely special because it’s the area where I grew up.”

“Anthony has a great reputation with coaches and athletes for his knowledge and passion for performance training, as well as strength and conditioning,” Barber said. “We at the Monogram Sports Complex are glad to have his services here and appreciate the additional visitors he brings.”

The name, Zoned In, was chosen because Redd said it’s a mindset he wants his athletes to buy into – one of being focused and committed to getting better every day in whatever they do.

The logo features a snake in a circle around the name, which Redd said he wanted to represent your next journey, because that’s what the business is for him.

“I felt like opening this, this is my next journey,” he said. “This is what I want to do, so that’s how we created the symbol.

“The snake is kind of an animal that is known for shedding its skin and starting a new beginning, so that’s why we have the snake as well… It’s a graduation from basically working in the corporate physical therapy world to private for myself where I can focus on more specific things I want to do.”

Redd, who now lives in Ridgeway, works primarily with high school athletes, both in season and during the offseason, but he also has some clients who are in college, and adults who are former athletes and still like to play sports competitively.

They work on performance training, balance, mobility, stability, strength and conditioning, and speed.

“We cover health from A-to-Z, all across the board,” Redd said.

“I’ve got a guy in his mid-40s that plays golf and soccer, a guy in his 70s that plays tennis, a woman in her 50s that likes to play soccer and go ski. So a lot of adults we see are former athletes in their time, and they still come through and like to get some work in and train like an athlete as well.”

Redd doesn’t have a set schedule for days he’s at the Sports Complex and when he’s in Roanoke, but he said he typically will be at each one about three days a week. His schedule fluctuates depending on appointments.

Those wishing to learn more or set up an appointment can visit www.ZonedInPerformanceHealth.com. You can also follow and send a direct message on Instagram, @ZonedInPerformance, where Redd will post athlete videos, clips of how sessions flow, and highlight those he works with.

“We have athletes that are bought in, as well,” he said. “It shows up in their Instagram bios. They’re always asking, ‘Can I get another shirt? Can I get another hoodie? Can I get a pen?’ They really enjoy Zoned In and what it is.”