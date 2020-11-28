Magna Vista graduate Tony Gravely wins for the first time on a UFC stage

Less than a year after Tony Gravely signed with the UFC, he got a chance to fight for the first time.
Gravely said his first fight, which happened on January 25, was an almost perfect situation. He had a lot of friends and family from Martinsville go to Raleigh, North Carolina to watch, he was on the ESPN pre-show, and his was the fight of the night.
The only downside was he lost.
And then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and Gravely wasn’t able to get another fight for 11 months.
In the time waiting for his second chance, Gravely, a 2009 graduate of Magna Vista High School, moved to south Florida and began a new training regimen with a new team, American Top Team. After waiting to get back into fighting shape, Gravely got a second chance on the UFC stage, and took full advantage, defeating Geraldo de Freitas on November 14 in Las Vegas, for his first victory in the Ultimate Fighter Championship.
“It feels great. I’ve had a lot of fights as a professional but when you get signed to the UFC it’s almost like you start off 0-0. It’s like a completely new start,” Gravely said by phone last week. “The first one I lost and it sucked and it seemed like it took me forever to get another fight which drove me crazy because I’m used to being really active. So it just felt really good to end the year on a win, especially with how long the year’s been and how crazy it’s been.
"I’m glad to have gotten my first win, which a big deal for me, and also getting a win at the end of the year and ending the year on a good note.”
Gravely signed with the UFC in August 2019.
The coronavirus pandemic coupled with moving hundreds of miles away made training difficult for Gravely. Gyms in Virginia, where he was living before the move, were shut down. Even though fights starting resuming about a month into the pandemic, Gravely wasn’t able to prepare like he wanted to, leading to a long lay off outside of the octagon.
Gravely now lives about 40 minutes north of Miami, which is completely different from the small town life he’s known for 29 years. He said he misses everybody in Martinsville and from his old gym in Christiansburg, and he misses the slow pace of life.
He knows the move will make him better in the future, though. One plus is he said his new gym is filled with “great people and great fighters.”
“The good thing about the gym I’m in now, there’s so many different fighters and they all fight at a high level so if you’re not getting ready for a fight then as a member of the team you should be helping other fighters prepare,” Gravely said. “And when you‘re helping other fighters prepare you’re also preparing yourself for your next fight, so it’s really cool getting to be a part of that and help someone and then turnaround they do the same for you. It’s really good team give-and-take environment.”
It took Gravely a while, but he was finally able to fight again in November. By that time he had settled into a routine in Florida and gotten back in shape. He defeated de Freitas by split decision in three rounds.
Since his win, Gravely said he’s heard congratulations from a lot of people in Martinsville.
“I tell people all the time, I have one of the best support systems around,” he said. “I’ve got friends I still talk to that I was friends with in kindergarten... and those same people always kept up with me. They kept up with me through wrestling, through fighting, so all the same people that showed me love and support, those same people showed me just as much after this fight.”
Gravely said he hopes to get another fight around late January or early February. Unlike the layoff between the last two fights, he plans to stay in fighting shape. He said you never know when there could be a last minute opportunity to get in the ring. After being out of shape for a while, he never wants to not be ready.
Between training and time in the gym, Gravely plans to continue to keep up with friends and family in Martinsville and Henry County. He never wants to forget where he came from.
“The same people that I said watched me the whole time, they kind of saw my whole journey,” Gravely said. “They saw me win, they saw me lose, they saw where I came from. They saw this whole process of me slowly working my way up, and I hope that this win shows that someone like me or like us not only can make it to a big event but we can succeed in it as well.
“Thank you to everybody, especially from Martinsville and Henry County… for continuing to support me throughout my career. They’ve seen me from little kid to wrester to fighter.
“I just appreciate that support, it means more to me than I can put into words.”
