Magna Vista graduate Tony Gravely wins for the first time on a UFC stage

It took Gravely a while, but he was finally able to fight again in November. By that time he had settled into a routine in Florida and gotten back in shape. He defeated de Freitas by split decision in three rounds.

Since his win, Gravely said he’s heard congratulations from a lot of people in Martinsville.

“I tell people all the time, I have one of the best support systems around,” he said. “I’ve got friends I still talk to that I was friends with in kindergarten... and those same people always kept up with me. They kept up with me through wrestling, through fighting, so all the same people that showed me love and support, those same people showed me just as much after this fight.”

Gravely said he hopes to get another fight around late January or early February. Unlike the layoff between the last two fights, he plans to stay in fighting shape. He said you never know when there could be a last minute opportunity to get in the ring. After being out of shape for a while, he never wants to not be ready.

Between training and time in the gym, Gravely plans to continue to keep up with friends and family in Martinsville and Henry County. He never wants to forget where he came from.