Magna Vista High School Where Are they Now: A look at former Warriors still competing at the next level

Here’s a look at Magna Vista High School graduates currently competing at the college or professional level.

(Editor’s note: This list is not exhaustive)

- Brianna Bitz – UNC Asheville women’s soccer – As a transfer freshman this fall, played in 12 matches with one start. Had one assists and 11 shots, and played a season-high 47 minutes against South Carolina State.

- Jerry Becerra – P&HCC men’s soccer – Started two games, and made 12 appearances this fall as a sophomore, scoring one goal, a game-winner.

- Kayla Cabiness – Ferrum College women’s basketball – Named ODAC All-Conference last season as a junior. Averaging 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals this season as a senior. Will also compete on the Ferrum women’s tennis team this spring.

- Xavier Carter—Christopher Newport University football – Competed as a true freshman this season.

- Chris Doan – P&HCC wrestling – Competing as a freshman this season.

- Danielle Draper—P&HCC volleyball – Played in 13 matches, had 84 kills, 20 service aces, and 127 digs this fall as a freshman.

- Zavion Estes—Queen’s City Prep football

- Dorian Green – Hampden-Sydney football – Finished third on the team in tackles and first in sacks as a junior this season. Named to the Academic All-District team.

- Emma Hankins—P&HCC volleyball – Played in 14 matches, recording 101 kills and 33 solo blocks as a freshman this fall.

- Jalen Hairston—University of Charleston Defensive Coordinator

- Jordan Hairston – Ferrum College track and field – Finished ninth in the women’s 400 and sixth as a member of the 4x400 meter relay team at the ODAC Outdoor Track Championship last spring as a sophomore.

- Shawn Hairston—Ferrum College football – Competed this fall as a junior defensive end.

- TaNashia Hairston – Shaw University women’s basketball – As a freshman this winter, has made three starts and appeared in 10 games, averaging 6.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

- CJ Hughes—Ferrum College football – Competed this fall as a transfer senior.

- Tyler Johnson – Penn State football – Competed as a true freshman this season. Will join the team at the Rose Bowl later this month.

- Takoma Kidd—Ferrum College football – Played in eight games this fall, making six solo and 13 total tackles, with one fumble recovery as a senior linebacker.

- Rion Martin—Ferrum College football – Made one appearance as a freshman safety this fall.

- Delando Morris—Concord University football – Was a sophomore linebacker, appearing in nine games this season. Recorded 12 solo tackles and two forced fumbles.

- Ryan Parker—Hampden Sydney football – Appeared in one game and had one reception as a sophomore this season.

- T’mahdae Penn—Emory & Henry football – Was named First Team All-South Atlantic Conference as a junior transfer this season. Had 32 receptions for 588 yards and five touchdowns with the Wasps this fall.

- Dekavis Preston—University of Charleston football – As a redshirt freshman this fall, was captain for multiple games, and recorded 32 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups, and an interception.

- Hunter Powell – Hampden-Sydney baseball – Will compete as a freshman this spring.

- Cameron Robertson – P&HCC golf

- Rodrick Ross—Wingate University football – Appeared in 12 games this season as a graduate transfer. The team won two playoff games this season for the first time in school history.

- Hudson Rowe – Averett University baseball—Appeared in 28 games while making 18 starts as a sophomore last spring. Recorded 20 hits, five doubles and two home runs, with nine RBIs and seven runs scored.

- Emmalee Sawyer—P&HCC women’s soccer – Started one game and made nine appearances this fall.

- Tania Starkie – Livingstone College track and field – Competing as a freshman this winter.

- Briana Tatum—P&HCC women’s tennis – Competed this fall as a freshman. Competed at the NJCAA Division III national championship tournament.

- Ja’Liah Wilson – Montreat College women’s basketball – As a sophomore this season, has appeared in 10 games, averaging 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

- Tejah Yates – Ferrum College track and field – As a freshman last spring, was a member of the 4x400 meter relay team that broke a school record and finished sixth at the ODAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship.