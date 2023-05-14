At a signing ceremony on Tuesday, five Magna Vista High School athletes committed to continue their sports careers at the college level.

A trio of golfers, Patrick McCrickard, Kolin Kovack, and Tommy Powell, will all move on to play at Patrick & Henry Community College. Samya Williams will join the women’s basketball team at Greensboro College, and Hunter Barrow will join the bass fishing team at King University.

Here’s more of what all five Warriors had to say at the event.

Samya Williams

Williams was a member of the Magna Vista girls basketball team this winter that went undefeated in Piedmont District for a third straight season.

The 6’1” senior will attend Greensboro College, an NCAA Division III school in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Pride play in the USA South conference.

Williams said she chose Greensboro because “I feel like I’m at home when I’m there.”

“I love the campus and what they have to offer,” she added.

“One of the reasons I chose Greensboro College was because I feel like my coach is going to get me far. Not just Greensboro College, I feel like I’m going to go overseas.”

The Warrior plans to major in psychology while also studying cosmetology on the side.

“I’m going to pursue my dream of playing college basketball,” Williams said. “I’m very excited. Today showed me that time is ticking and that I’m about to start my new chapter.”

Williams said she’s excited about moving in and the basketball season this winter, and she’ll take what she learned at Magna Vista with her.

“I feel like everything was a lesson in disguise,” she said.

Patrick McCrickard, Tommy Powell, and Kolin Kovack

The Patrick & Henry Community College golf team won the Region 10 championship last month, and this week the Patriots added three local recruits for the fall.

Patrick McCrickard joins the Patriots after being named First Team All-State for VHSL Class 3 with a 10th place finish at the state championship. The MVHS senior was also named First Team All-Region 3D with a sixth place finish at the region finals.

McCrickard said committing to the Patriots gives him “something to look forward to after high school.”

“It’s sort of like everything dies off after high school and you’re like, what do I have to look forward to now?,” he added. “I’m happy to get out of high school to move on to the next level. Going into college, it’s something else, something different. I’ve been doing this for four years, I want to try something new.”

McCrickard will be joined at P&HCC by teammates Tommy Powell and Kolin Kovack.

Kovack and Powell both said having teammates and friends go with them made the choice of P&HCC an easy one.

“I really like that because me and Patrick have been best friends ever since we were younger, so that’s going to be fun,” Kovack said. “Me and Tommy are really good friends as well, so I’m really excited.”

“The chemistry should be there, or easy to build if it isn’t already there, so that’ll be good,” Powell added.

McCrickard plans to study engineering. Powell will study entrepreneurship in hopes of one day owning his own business, and Kovack will join the P&HCC electrician program.

“Getting the opportunity to play at the next level is always an exciting time, so I look forward to doing it,” Powell said.

“It feels good. It’s something new coming out of high school, so I think it’ll be a good experience changing it up.”

Hunter Barrow

Fishing was a hobby for Hunter Barrow when he was growing up. That was until middle school when he started doing the sport competitively.

“My grandfather got me into bass fishing and I’ve always really liked it,” Barrow said. “Once I got to middle school I really shifted over to the competition side of things and it’s really excelled for me. This is a really great opportunity to go do what I love to do.”

Fishing is an official co-ed sport at King, an NCAA Division II school in Bristol, Tennessee. The Tornado compete in Conference Carolinas.

Barrow said he started contacting the King coach at the beginning of the school year, and liked what the school had to offer when he went on an official visit.

“We got to talking and he’s a really good guy,” Barrow said. “I went up there and visited and really like the campus and really liked what he had to offer for me, so I ended up going with him because I really like the coach and really like the school.”

Barrow plans to study business administration with hopes of one day owning his own business.

He’s most looking forward to travelling the country, meeting other fishers, “and getting to see the competition and the really high standards that are in college now,” he said.

“Probably the most is just travelling all around the country, getting to see everywhere all around the country,” he added.

“It’s very good. This has been a lifelong dream for me since I’ve been in middle school, so it’s very big.”