Magna Vista High School has named Ty'Quan Graves head coach of the school's boys basketball team, the school announced on Thursday in an email to the Bulletin.

At its meeting on Thursday morning, the School Board of Henry County officially appointed Graves to the position.

Graves takes over the program from Patrick Mills, who stepped down as coach this spring. Mills coached the Warriors since 2017, going 39-76 in that span.

Since 2016, Graves has served in various basketball coaching capacities and has also served as a high school official.

A detective for the Danville Police Department, Graves also serves as a member and chairperson for the Danville City School Board.

“I am honored to serve as the next head boys basketball coach at Magna Vista High School," Graves said in a release from the school. "I am looking forward to building relationships, promoting academic success, and developing competitive athletes. This is an opportunity of a lifetime, to build a strong program around young talent and cultivate a winning environment.

"Magna Vista High School's culture of academic excellence and unyielding discipline will be at the forefront of the program. It is my goal, at the helm of the program, to mold each scholar-athlete into a respectful, dedicated, and hardworking individual."

“I’m extremely excited about the enthusiasm Mr. Graves brings to Magna Vista," Dr. Sandy Strayer, Superintendent for Henry County Schools, said in the release. “I know his coaching and leadership will be excellent additions to the Magna Vista athletic program."

High school basketball teams will begin practice in November.