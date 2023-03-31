Magna Vista High School senior Austin LaPrade committed this week to continue his football career at Alderson Broaddus University this fall.

Alderson Broaddus is an NCAA Division II school in Philippi, West Virginia. The Battlers compete in the Mountain East conference.

LaPrade was an offensive and defensive lineman for the Warriors. He also competes on the Magna Vista outdoor track and field team.

“He’s an athletic kid. He moves well, but he’s a big kid, he’s strong, he’s a multiple sport athlete,” Magna Vista football coach Joe Favero told reporters at LaPrade’s signing ceremony. “So I think when he gets up there and he can focus on football and academics, I think he’s going to really have a good career.”

LaPrade plans to study computer science and cyber security at ABU.

He said he chose the school because it “had that great community feel I was looking for.”

“The process is really unknown going into everything, but it’s really just about getting to as many schools as you can, visiting them, seeing how the campus feels to you,” he added. “And almost every place I went I was like, can you see yourself here for four to six years of your life? And the one I decided on really had a strong sense of community through the entire campus. Several of the athletes came out to the visiting day and talked with some of the recruits there. It overall just felt like the best choice.

“Everyone there was really friendly, acted like they knew you their whole life even though it was their first time seeing any of them, and the coaches were really interactive, really wanted to learn as much as they could and stay in touch with everyone.”

LaPrade wanted to thank Favero, and his position coaches, Drew Lowery and Hugo Hughes, because, he said, “They really helped build me into what I am now.”

Favero said ABU has a strong recruit coming from Ridgeway.

“Austin has been a great student and great athlete for us,” he said. “He’s a kid that’s really worked hard and improved himself athletically, and he’s done everything we’ve ever asked him in the classroom. He has a great GPA and he took the classes he needed to take to be able to go to college. I’m excited for him. I think he’s got a big upside.”