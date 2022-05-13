Magna Vista senior Christopher Doan commits to growing P&HCC wrestling program

In its second year of competition, the Patrick & Henry Community College wrestling team is recruiting some of the top local talent to fill out its roster for this fall.

Magna Vista senior Christopher Doan committed this week to wrestle at P&HCC for the 2022/2023 season. Doan won the Piedmont District title in the 170-pound weight class and finished fourth at the Region 3D championship this winter to qualify for the VHSL Class 3 championship.

Doan joins Patrick County High School senior Josh Wright, who signed with the Patriots earlier this spring.

“I think it’s a good way to stay local, yet still have the opportunity to wrestle at the next level and allow myself to get better in any way possible,” Doan told reporters at the signing ceremony of his decision to join the P&HCC program.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the change in competition level from high school to college and I’m looking forward to competing at the highest level I can.”

The Patriots fielded a wrestling team for the first time last winter, and sent one wrestler to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship Tournament in March.

“Chris is a dedicated wrestler and dedicated student,” said Magna Vista wrestling coach Zeke Ca’stle. “We spent all summer working out and getting him ready for this year, and he was a state qualifier, which is really good. His discipline is just unmatched.”

Doan thanked those who helped him find success on the wrestling match.

“I’d like to thank my coach, Zeke. I’d like to thank my mom, (MVHS coaches) Teagan Phillips and Hugo (Hughes),” Doan said. “They’ve all pushed me far enough to allow me to get to this level and I’m grateful for them.”

