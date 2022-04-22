Magna Vista senior Emma Hankins commits to P&HCC volleyball team

Magna Vista’s volleyball team had one of its best seasons last fall, thanks in part to the play and leadership of senior Emma Hankins.

Hankins committed this week to continue her volleyball career at Patrick & Henry Community College in the fall. The Warriors senior was named Second Team All-Piedmont District last fall, after helping lead the Warriors to a 21-7 record, a Piedmont District tournament and regular season runner-up finish, and the No. 2 seed in the Region 3D tournament.

Hankins's senior season was cut short due to an injury suffered late in the year, but she remained a leader for the Warriors on and off the court.

“I had the pleasure of seeing Emma from freshman all the through her career, and her improvement and her love for the game and her desire motivated herself and it motivated others,” Magna Vista volleyball coach Jessica France told reporters at the signing ceremony. “She’s an incredible athlete. She was hard on herself, but I think that made her want to work harder to do better. She had an incredible senior season.”

Hankins said she chose P&HCC because she had already planned to attend the school, and saw joining the volleyball program as an opportunity to “continue doing what I love.”

“It’ll also open doors to other schools if I want to continue to play,” Hankins told reporters at the signing ceremony this week.

The Patriots program will also give her an opportunity to branch out with her game.

“As much as I loved playing with my school team here, I am excited to play with new people I’ve never met before and played with before, and excited to go to schools that I’ve never been to before that aren’t just in my district or in my region.”

Hankins wanted other young volleyball players to see from her that if they love the game and want to continue to playing, “you can continue playing no matter what,” she said.

Through teary eyes, Hankins thanked France for working with her for the last four years.

“She is a big reason I am who I am today, and she did a lot for me,” Hankins said of her coach.

“I am just overall excited for Emma that she gets the opportunity continue playing the game that she loves,” France said. “The fact that she gets to continue and play at P&H makes me so excited for her and so happy for her, and I can’t wait to see what she does for them and their program.”