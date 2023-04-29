The Magna Vista girls and boys soccer teams both picked up wins over Martinsville High School on Friday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

The Magna Vista boys won Game 1 of the night, scoring twice in the first half and three more times in the second for a 5-0 victory over the Bulldogs.

Nick Bokman got the scoring started for the Warriors, knocking in a shot from outside the box with 28:16 left in the first half.

Twenty-one minutes later, Gael Ortega found Yahir Mora, who knocked in a shot to put the Warriors up 2-0, a lead they took into the half.

Eduardo Perez-Sandoval, Gustavo Vera-Carillo, and Ian Betton each had one goal and one assist in the second half.

Nathanial Pearson had two saves in goal, and combined with Noah Stout for the shutout.

Martinsville keeper Ludwin Lopez-Chavez had 18 saves.

With the win, the Warriors improved to 12-0 on the season, and 10-0 in Piedmont District play. They'll next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

Martinsville (4-8, 3-7) will also go on the road on Tuesday to Halifax County High School for a 6 p.m. game.

In the girls game, Magna Vista's Ava Walker had a hat trick in the Warriors decisive 11-0 victory over the Bulldogs.

Walker got the scoring started early, putting the Warriors up 1-0 just 22 seconds into the contest. Six minutes later, she scored again to put her squad up 2-0.

Walker's three goals was her fourth time scoring at least a hat trick in the Warriors last five games. She's found the back of the net 15 times in that span, and 30 times this season.

Alondra Vera and Allison Batres added two goals each in the win. Vera also had two assists. Bailey Coleman had one goal and four assists. Kelsey Reece had a goal and two assists, Claire Coleman had one goal and one assist, and Lindsey Guerro had an assist.

America Mendoza finished the scoring for Magna Vista nine minutes into the second half. Skylar Hopkins put a corner kick into the box, and it bounced around, eventually finding Mendoza who put it in the net.

With the win, Magna Vista remains unbeaten in Piedmont District play, improving to 11-1 on the year, and 10-0 in district play.

The Warriors will return to their home field at SRSC on Tuesday for another PD game against Mecklenburg County High School at 7 p.m.

Martinsville (1-9-1, 1-8-1) will return home on Monday to take on Dan River High School in non-district action. Kickoff is schedule for 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 13, Martinsville 0

Three Magna Vista pitchers combined for a 2-hitter in a 13-0 shutout win over Martinsville High School on Friday in Ridgeway.

Simeon Moore started the game for the Warriors, throwing two innings while allowing one hit and two walks with four strikeouts. Justin Compton also threw two one-hit innings while striking out four. Dylan Johnston threw the final inning, striking out two.

Tommy Powell had a double and scored four runs for the Warriors. Nicholas Barrett was 2-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Compton added two RBIs, and Caleb Denton, Noah Brumfield, and Trevor Preston scored two runs each.

Jabin Niblett and Makinley Gravely had one hit each for the Bulldogs.

Chase Thacker got the start for Martinsville, throwing two innings, allowing four hits and eight runs with two strikeouts and four walks. Caleb Joyce threw the final two innings in relief, allowing five runs, two earned, on five hits, with a walk and a strikeout.

Martinsville (2-11, 1-7) will return home on Monday to take on Dan River in a non-district contest beginning at 5 p.m.

Magna Vista (8-7, 7-3) will travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.

MHS 000 00 - 0 2 2

MVHS 325 3X - 13 9 0

Martinsville hitters: J. Niblett 1-3; C. Martin 0-1, BB; M. Gravely 1-2

Martinsville pitchers: C. Thacker 2IP, 4H, 8R, 2K, 4BB; C. Joyce 2IP, 5H, 5R, 2ER, K, BB

Magna Vista hitters: T. Powell 1-3, 2B, HBP, 4R, SB; J. Compton 1-1, 2RBI, SB; C. Denton 1-3, BB, 2R, RBI, 2SB; P. Davis 0-3, BB; L. Haynes 1-1, BB, HBP, R, RBI, SB; L. Moore 1-3, RBI; N. Brumfield 1-2, HBP, 2R, 2SB; T. Preston 1-1, 2BB, 2R, 2SB; N. Barrett 2-2, 2R, 2RBI, SB

Magna Vista pitchers: S. Moore 2IP, H, 4K, 2BB; J. Compton 2IP, H, 4K; D. Johnston IP, 2K