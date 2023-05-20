For the third year in a row, the Magna Vista High School girls and boys soccer teams celebrated a Piedmont District regular season championship. On Friday night, for the second year in a row, both Warriors squads also celebrated district tournament titles.

With both games happening simultaneously at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex, the girls game ended first, a 4-0 win by Magna Vista over Mecklenburg County High School.

Less than 10 minutes later, the boys game also ended, a 6-0 win by the Warriors over Tunstall High School.

In the girls contest, Ava Walker led the Warriors with three goals. Alondra Vera added one goal and one assist. Baylie Coleman had two assists, Allison Batres had one, and Xitlalli Mena had three saves in goal.

“The girls bought in and they’re working constantly and they’re taking pride in it,” said Magna Vista coach Wes Lewis following the win.

The Warriors were without a couple starters on Friday, an issue that has plagued the team this season. What made Lewis happy, though, is his team’s ability to have someone else step up when needed.

“Honestly, it’s been a tough year in regards to we’ve had a lot of things going on at school where we’ve been missing people for a lot of games,” he said. “Even tonight we were missing a couple starters, so it's says so much about the team that people can step in and we continue doing what we’re supposed to do. The biggest thing though is, I can’t do it, the girls have to buy in, and they do and they work like crazy.

“It is really nice. Literally tonight I had girls starting at centerback that hadn’t started at centerback in probably half the season now. Another girl at defensive-mid that hadn’t started there the whole season. I had a freshman that I started on the outside because the other people were out. I had them step in, and more than anything they played well, but it was bigger than them. They fought for the team and that is something that you can’t teach. So that makes me more proud. Yes, they played well, but the fact that they fought for each other, they fought for Magna Vista, that means more to me than anything.”

The Warriors now stand 19-1 on the season, and finish Piedmont District play 17-0. They take an 18 game winning streak into the upcoming Region 3D tournament, scheduled to begin next week. Brackets for the tournament are expected to be released on Monday.

“I can’t say about enough about the coaches I have,” Lewis said. “Pam (Martin), Chris (Bitz), and Jody (Reece). Without them this doesn’t happen.

“We’ve had some tough gos at regions. We’ve done well, but when you get to regions you’re playing such good teams, one goal either way can shift things. Right now, I’m confident. We have a great group of seniors, a big group of seniors that are great leaders. They’re doing a good job of keeping everybody focused. I feel very confident with our team moving forward. I think we’re going to create chances, we’ve just got to score more than the other team. Nice and simple.”

On the other field at SRSC, the Magna Vista boys got on the board in the opening minutes to take a quick lead against the Trojans.

The Warriors went into the half up, 2-0, and scored four more goals in the final 20 minutes of play on the way to their most decisive win over the Trojans this season.

“We made it exciting at first, but for us to do what we did in the last 18 minutes was impressive,” said MVHS coach John Athey. “Even the young guys I put in there, even they found a way.

“This feels great. I’m really happy for my seniors. We have 11 seniors, the last time to play in the Piedmont… I’m really happy we could get the young guys on the field to get some time. Perfect night, not too hot, not too cold. Everything just went right tonight for us.”

The Warriors (20-0, 18-0) remained unbeaten this season with the win. Friday was the team’s 15th shutout of the spring.

Magna Vista will go into the Region 3D Tournament as the No. 1 seed, and will play the winner of one of the lower seed play-in games. Date for that game and the opponent will be determined when brackets are released.

“We feel good,” Athey said. “Being the 1 seed, everybody has to come here. We’ll wait to see who we play.

“We’ve known we have a deep bench all year and we’ve used them. Just about everybody has played in every match, usually extended minutes. Hopefully that will benefit my starters as we play longer and longer and get deeper into the season, not having as many miles on their legs as some of the other teams. And we know with the hotter weather coming and we know with our bench being deep, hopefully we can take advantage of that. When other teams are cramping up and getting tired from the heat we’ll still be able to bring in some fresh legs and keep on going.”