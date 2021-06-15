Magna Vista soccer teams head into region semifinals

Magna Vista’s boys and girls soccer teams have had mirroring seasons this year, and they’ll play mirroring playoff games Wednesday.

Both Warriors squads are the No. 2 teams in their respective Region 3D tournaments, and both will play No. 3 seeded Christiansburg in the semifinals Wednesday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Magna Vista boys and girls were both Piedmont District champions this year. The boys shared a championship with Bassett after splitting two meetings with the Bengals, their only loss of the season.

The Magna Vista girls (11-0) will take their unbeaten record up against Christiansburg, who comes in 7-4 on the year.

The Warriors girls squad reached the region semifinals with an 8-4 win over No. 10 seeded Northside in the quarterfinals Monday. It was the most goals MVHS has allowed this season, but all four of the Viking’s scores came in the final 10 minutes of play.

Monday was also the seventh time in 11 games MVHS has scored eight or more goals. The Warriors are averaging 8.3 goals per game this season, while allowing just 0.8. The defense has had six shutouts this year.