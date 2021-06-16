Magna Vista soccer teams headed to region finals

It took comebacks and late goals to do it, but both Magna Vista's boys and girls soccer teams are headed to the Region 3D tournament championships.

In the girls game, the Warriors, the No. 2 seed, took on No. 3 seeded Christiansburg, and were forced to play from behind for the first time this season. The Blue Demons scored in the first 10 minutes of play, and once more in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

It was a 10 minute span in the second half, though, that did the Demons in.

Midway through the second, MV senior Brianna Bitz put in a free kick from 35 yards out to put the Warriors on the board. A few minutes later, the George Mason University commit struck again, this time finding a deflection off the Christiansburg keeper's foot and putting it in the net to even the score with 22 minutes to play.

Less than two minutes later, Bitz again took a free kick and again put enough on it to bounce off the keeper's fingers and into the goal to give her team a lead.

The Warriors wouldn't concede any more goals the rest of the way.