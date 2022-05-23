 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magna Vista sweeps PD Soccer Tournament titles

The Magna Vista girls and boys soccer teams swept both the Piedmont District regular season and tournament titles, with both Warrior squads picking up victories in the tournament championship games on Monday.

Both title games were played at Smith River Sports Complex.

The Warriors girls soccer team remained unbeaten in PD play for the second straight season with a 2-0 victory over Halifax County on Monday. Baylie Coleman had both goals for MVHS. Shanyah Spencer had an assist and Xitlalli Mena had two saves in goal.

The Warriors boys team defeated Bassett, 1-0, on Monday for the PD championship. It was Magna Vista's third victory over the Bengals this season. Magna Vista's lone goal came in the 16th minute of play.

Both Magna Vista teams will now move on to the Region 3D tournaments. The Warriors girls will play on Monday at SRSC against Hidden Valley in the tournament quarterfinals.

The Warriors boys will also play the Region 3D quarterfinals on Monday when they host Christiansburg. Game time for both games on Monday is at 6 p.m.

