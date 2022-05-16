Magna Vista wins Piedmont District girls tennis title

After about five hours of play, the Magna Vista girls tennis team won the final doubles match on Monday against Bassett to win the Piedmont District Tournament title, 5-4.

Monday's PD tournament championship game was held at Bassett High School. The Bengals won the district regular season championship, given them home field advantage through the tournament.

Magna Vista was the No. 2 seed in the tournament, and reached the championship game with a win over Halifax County last week.

The Warriors went 4-2 in singles play on Monday, and the Bengals won the first two doubles matches to tie the score.

Magna Vista Nos. 5 and 6 players, Hannah Vaughn and Olivia Kendall, defeated Bassett Nos. 5 and 6, Bailey Dyer and Rachel Hagood, in the final doubles match for the team win.

Full results from Monday's match are listed below.

Both Magna Vista and Bassett now await seeding for the upcoming Region 3D singles, doubles, and team tournaments, scheduled to begin next week.

Piedmont District Tournament championship

Monday at Bassett High School

Magna Vista 5, Bassett 4

Singles

Izzy Humble (BHS) def. Summer Stone (MVHS), 6-2, 6-2

Catherine Maxwell (MVHS) def. Lara Hall (BHS), 6-3, 6-2

Kylie Slaughter (MVHS) def. Taylor Reed (BHS), 6-2, 6-4

Briana Tatum (MVHS) def. Sarah Hagood (BHS), 6-4, 6-0

Hannah Vaughn (MVHS) def. Bailey Dyer (BHS), 6-4, 6-3

Rachel Hagood (BHS) def. Olivia Kendall (MVHS), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Humble/Hall (BHS) def. Stone/Maxwell (MVHS), 9-7

Reed/S. Hagood (BHS) def. Slaughter/Tatum (MVHS), 8-6

Vaughn/Kendall (MVHS) def. Dyer/R. Hagood (BHS), 8-5