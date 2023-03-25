Magna Vista High School senior Bear Priddy is in just his second year of tennis with the Warriors, but he fell in love with the sport so quickly he’ll now play at the collegiate level.

Priddy committed on Thursday to continue his tennis career at Roanoke College in the fall. The Warrior will become the third member of his family to attend the Salem school, after his mom and sister.

“They had a great time. I think if I went there there’s a bunch of opportunities there. I’ve heard about it,” Priddy told reporters at Thursday’s signing event. “It’s a chance I don’t think I’ll get again.”

Priddy joined the MVHS tennis team last season as a junior, one of several newcomers to the team that just returned to play in 2021 after several years off.

The senior is also a member of the Magna Vista football team.

“I’ve been playing sports since I was 5 years old, and tennis only came up recently, but ever since then it’s just been a fun experience just because the sport is just so unique,” he said.

“Bear is a leader on the court and off the court,” said MVHS tennis coach Mark Hancock. “He’s the first one to practice, last one to leave. He also practices on his own. He inspires everyone that plays with him and never gets down. He is always upbeat and positive on the court.”

Magna Vista's tennis team is currently 3-0 on the season. The Warriors finished second in the Piedmont District last season.

The Roanoke College Maroons play NCAA Division III sports in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Priddy said the opportunity to play collegiate tennis came as a surprise.

“It felt great. I didn’t expect it,” he said. I was just talking with the coach at first and it just turned into, ‘Hey, we kind of want you,’ and it just felt great.”

Priddy had special message of thanks to his mom, dad, coach, friends, and family.

He also had a message to other young athletes in the area.

“You’ve just got to put your whole heart into it and don’t look back.”