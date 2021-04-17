Magna Vista's Bitz to play soccer at George Mason

Magna Vista senior Brianna Bitz is headed to the nation’s capital.

Bitz signed her letter of intent this week to play soccer George Mason University in the fall.

The Warriors’ midfielder was named First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District in 2019, the last season Magna Vista played soccer after canceling in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m super pumped to be joining George Mason,” Bitz told reporters at the signing Thursday. “As far as the campus… it’s just very beautiful and very welcoming and felt like home.”

Bitz said she chose GMU mostly for the soccer environment, and the challenge of playing at the Division I level.

The Patriots finished the 2021 season last week 3-6-1.

“I chose it… for it to challenge me and for me to show local girls in our area that they’re capable and fully able to go to the next level in collegiate soccer,” Bitz said.