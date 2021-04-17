 Skip to main content
Magna Vista's Bitz to play soccer at George Mason
Magna Vista's Bitz to play soccer at George Mason

Brianna Bitz

Magna Vista High School senior Brianna Bitz signed her letter of intent this week to play soccer at NCAA Division I George Mason University in the fall. Bitz (front, second from right) was joined at the ceremony by (front, from left) her sister, Kaylin Bitz, her mom, Jennifer Bitz, her dad, Christopher Bitz, (back) MVHS athletic director John Gibbs, and MVHS principal Charles Byrd.

 Contributed photo

Magna Vista senior Brianna Bitz is headed to the nation’s capital.

Bitz signed her letter of intent this week to play soccer George Mason University in the fall.

The Warriors’ midfielder was named First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District in 2019, the last season Magna Vista played soccer after canceling in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m super pumped to be joining George Mason,” Bitz told reporters at the signing Thursday. “As far as the campus… it’s just very beautiful and very welcoming and felt like home.”

Bitz said she chose GMU mostly for the soccer environment, and the challenge of playing at the Division I level.

The Patriots finished the 2021 season last week 3-6-1.

“I chose it… for it to challenge me and for me to show local girls in our area that they’re capable and fully able to go to the next level in collegiate soccer,” Bitz said.

“George Mason is the place for me and I’m super happy that, even through a pandemic, I was able to achieve such big things and able to accomplish my goals and just show these young players that you’re fully able and your goals can be achieved no matter where you come from, no matter how big your area is, no matter how many people you have behind you, and I’m just super excited to go there.”

Magna Vista’s girls soccer team will open the 2021 season on April 26 at home against Halifax County.

