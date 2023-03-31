Magna Vista High School senior Caleb Lynch wanted to attend Averett University because of the school’s aviation program. It just worked out he’s also able to play football there.

Lynch committed this week to continue his football career at Averett in the fall. Lynch did a little of everything with the Warriors, seeing time at quarterback, wide receiver, and long snapper, while also serving as the team’s kicker and punter for multiple seasons.

In his senior season, Lynch was named Second Team All-Region 3D and Second Team All-Piedmont District as a punter.

“Caleb, he’s a great athlete, a really smart kid, and understands the game of football,” MVHS football coach Joe Favero told reporters at Lynch’s commitment ceremony. “He played a lot of positions for us… He just kind of did it all for us. He had a really good career punting and it’s something I think he can really excel at at the next level because he’s done so much for us he really didn’t get a chance to work on punting every day like most punters do. I’m really excited about seeing how good he becomes when he just has one focus.”

Lynch said he’s always had an interest in airplanes and chose Averett because wants to be a pilot one day.

“What led me to that was particularly their aviation field,” Lynch said. “And I also love football, so it’s a win-win situation for me to go there.

“I look forward to being able to being a student-athlete where I’m not just a student, I’m not just athlete, I’m both combined, and I’m able to pursue that career in aviation while I’m learning at school and learning new things.”

Keeping the focus on the classroom is something Lynch said he hopes other young athletes learn from him.

“Obviously, grades first,” he said. “Keep your grades up, but also be a great athlete on the field. Sportsmanship is always key, and working harder than everybody else.”

Averett is an NCAA Division III school in Danville. The Cougars compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Averett’s football team will open the season on September 2 at Apprentice School, in Newport News.

Lynch said he wanted to thank “God, my parents, grandparents, family, friends, and everybody who has been there to support me through my journey and career.”

“It’s just been truly special,” he added.

Favero knows Averett will be getting a dedicated athlete next season.

“I don’t think he missed a workout in his four years here,” Favero added. “He wanted to be successful. He’s a very coachable kid who’s going to work hard and do everything he can to be successful.”