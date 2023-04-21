Magna Vista senior Carlos Ramirez committed this week to continue his soccer career at Patrick & Henry Community College in the fall.

Ramirez is a striker for the Warriors this season, and one of 12 seniors on the team’s roster. He’s also a member of the Piedmont Youth Soccer League high school boys travel team.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Ramirez said of his signing. “I never thought I’d be in this position. I’m ready for whatever comes my way. Any challenges, I’m ready.”

Ramirez said he chose P&HCC because he knows some of the players. He’s also played for Patriots coach Brennan Murphy with PYSL in the past.

He’s looking forward to the chance to continue his soccer career close to home.

“That’s a big advantage, having my family coming to my games and supporting me every time,” he said.

“I know some of the players there. I know how committed they are and I love when my team is committed and enjoys the sport. And I know how they’ll help me grow, and I want to go there to grow.”

Ramirez said he plans to go into the medical field, and is considering studying nursing.

He’d also like to transfer to a 4-year school following his time with the Patriots.

“I’m hoping to stay in soccer, and hopefully P&H will help me to achieve that goal and stay in soccer for the rest of my life,” he said.

“My coaches have helped me. My coach, (John) Athey, has helped me get better and prepared me for the next step at P&H.

“I want to thank my family for always being there and supporting me, always being at my games, and my coaches for helping me always get better.”