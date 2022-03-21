Magna Vista's Carter to play football at CNU

Magna Vista High School has sent several dozen football players to college programs over the last decade, but on Monday senior Xavier Carter became the first to commit to Christopher Newport University.

Carter committed to the Captains, an NCAA Division III school in Newport News, on Monday with plans to join the school’s football team this fall. Magna Vista had a signing ceremony at MVHS Monday morning, with Carter’s family, friends, and coaches in attendance.

“I’m excited about him going to Christopher Newport,” MVHS football coach Joe Favero told reporters at the event. “We haven’t had a player go there before so he can be the first Warrior to hopefully make that roster and kind of show what we’re about here in Ridgeway.”

Carter was named Second Team All-Piedmont District last fall as a defensive end. He had 53 solo tackles, 67 total tackles, two sacks, and 10 tackles-for-loss last fall.

“Xavier, he moved into our zone his sophomore year and he’s played for us the past three years, and he’s just gotten better and better,” Favero said. “He’s a very coachable kid. He listens well and does what you ask him to do.”

The Warrior said he chose CNU because of its great academics and because “they’re trying to turn their program around and I think I can help.”

CNU's football team competes in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The Captains went 5-5 this fall.

Carter thanked his family, his mom and dad, siblings, friends, and God for supporting him in his football career and the recruiting process.

He said he’s thankful for his years with the Warriors and ready for the next step in his football career.

“It was a great bond with my brothers, pretty much. Great coaching, I really matured here and I grew up here,” Carter said. “I’m excited just to play on another level and see how it is. Play better competition and beat them.”