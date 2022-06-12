Magna Vista's Deontae Lawson commits to Ferrum track program

Deontae Lawson was one of Magna Vista’s most decorated track runners this school year, and this month he committed to continue is track career at the college level.

After winning region championships and going all-state in his senior year at MVHS, Lawson, a 2022 graduate, committed to join the track and field program at Ferrum College this fall.

The list of Lawson’s accomplishments in his senior year at Magna Vista are long and impressive. He finished seventh in the triple jump at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track state championship last weekend at Liberty University. He added a 12th place finish in the 100 meter dash, a 15th in the 200 meter dash, and a 21st in the high jump.

At the Region 3D championship last month, Lawson won the triple jump, and added a second place finish in the 100, and a third place finish in the 200. He was the Piedmont District champion in the 400 meter dash, and was second in the PD in the 100.

In indoor track over the winter, Lawson finished fourth in the triple jump at the VHSL Class 3 state championship, and won the region title in the triple jump while coming in second in the high jump.

Lawson was a 2-sport athlete at MVHS, where he was also a member of the football team.

“Deontae is a very special athlete,” MVHS outdoor track coach John Schlueter told reporters at Lawson’s commitment ceremony. “He’s a great student. He’s great to have at practice. Good energy every day. He’s the type of person that Ferrum track and field wants.”

Lawson said there was something special about Ferrum he felt when he visited the school.

“The main reason why I chose Ferrum is because when I went there on my visitation and tours it felt like I was just at home,” he said. “The main thing that I am excited for most is being able to go and actually make it to college and getting the chance to run with all sorts of people, all different competition.”

Lawson had a special message to his coaches, family, and those who helped him throughout his high school career.

“First off, I’d like to thank God and my mom for always getting on me and trying to keep me on track,” he said. “I would also like to thank my coaches, Schlueter, (Clay) Henson and coach Jherime (Watkins), and also Coach Favero, because they’ve taught me many things. And I’d also like to thank all my teachers that have actually helped me and pushed me throughout the years to get better.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.