Magna Vista's Finley Underwood wins VHSL 3A Male Athlete of the Year

Underwood is the first Magna Vista athlete to receive the VHSL’s distinction, one he called “an incredible honor.”

Magna Vista’s boys soccer team won the Region 3D championship this spring for the first time in school history, and reached the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. Underwood scored 10 goals for the Warriors this season.

The historic season came a year after spring sports were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We went through, me and my team, a lot, a lot of hardships,” Underwood said. “Losing teammates, losing a season, it was really hard on a lot of us, especially when we put so much work into it. We knew we would have a special team both years, so to lose one year sucked, but we knew we were going to have a really good season for my senior year, so we worked extremely hard every single day.

“For that to pay off in the culmination of this award and all of our honors for the whole team has really been good. To me it just shows that hard work pays off and it just made me believe again in hard work.”

Underwood said the award came as a surprise to him, and he got the email about it one morning while he was at the gym. He thanked his coaches and teammates at MVHS, and said “an accomplishment like this really can’t be done alone.”