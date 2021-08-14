Magna Vista's Finley Underwood wins VHSL 3A Male Athlete of the Year

After being named an all-region selection in football and swimming, and helping lead the Magna Vista High School boys soccer team to the state semifinals, MVHS 2021 graduate Finley Underwood was named 3A Male Athlete Of The Year by the Virginia High School League, the school announced this week.
As a senior this spring, Underwood was named First Team All-Region 3D for swimming and broke the school record in the 50 freestyle. He backed that up the following season by being named Second Team All-Region 3D kicker for the Warriors football team, and First Team All-Region 3D for soccer.
The VHSL male athlete of the year award is given for a combination of athletics, academics, and citizenship. In his high school career, Underwood was also an Eagle Scout, vice president of the Harvest Youth Board, President of Magna Vista’s Future Business Leaders of America, Senior Patrol Leader for the Boys Scouts and was a member of Beta and National Honor Societies, FUMC youth group, and a student ambassador for MVHS. He logged a little over 800 hours of community service over the last four years.
Underwood said the award meant more to him because it was more than just an award for sports.
“It goes to show that being a well-rounded person definitely pays off, not to put all your eggs in one basket,” Underwood said of the award. “I would say it definitely means a lot more, a lot more work goes into it in that way.”
Underwood is the first Magna Vista athlete to receive the VHSL’s distinction, one he called “an incredible honor.”
Magna Vista’s boys soccer team won the Region 3D championship this spring for the first time in school history, and reached the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. Underwood scored 10 goals for the Warriors this season.
The historic season came a year after spring sports were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We went through, me and my team, a lot, a lot of hardships,” Underwood said. “Losing teammates, losing a season, it was really hard on a lot of us, especially when we put so much work into it. We knew we would have a special team both years, so to lose one year sucked, but we knew we were going to have a really good season for my senior year, so we worked extremely hard every single day.
“For that to pay off in the culmination of this award and all of our honors for the whole team has really been good. To me it just shows that hard work pays off and it just made me believe again in hard work.”
Underwood said the award came as a surprise to him, and he got the email about it one morning while he was at the gym. He thanked his coaches and teammates at MVHS, and said “an accomplishment like this really can’t be done alone.”
“Most of the sports that I play are team sports and I don’t think this would have been possible if my teams didn’t make it as far as they did, especially this last year,” Underwood said.
“A lot of them have really helped me out as far as pushing me to go above and beyond, pushing me to do things I really didn’t want to do in the first place and showing me the values beyond sports. This is a citizenship award too, as well as academics, and a lot of the coaches at Magna Vista really preach that you’re really a student-athlete… So to me it’s been really great. I think it’s fostered me into who I’ve become today.”
The Warrior added, “I would like to dedicate this award to my good friend and teammate, Ian Wright.”
The MVHS graduate will be attending the University of Virginia this fall. He initially had plans to try to walk-on to the Cavaliers football team as a kicker, but an ACL injury suffered during soccer season that led to a July surgery pushed those plans back. Underwood said he hopes to still work with the football team in some capacity this fall, and possibly tryout again next season.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com