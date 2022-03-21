Magna Vista's Hairston named to all-state girls hoops team

The awards keep coming for Magna Vista senior TaNashia Hairston. The Warriors guard was named Second Team VHSL Class 3 All-State, the VHSL announced on Monday.

Hairston was also named First Team All-Region 3D and Piedmont District player of the year this season. The guard averaged 20.4 points per game this season, and finished the year with 49 assists and 63 steals in 21 games.

Hairston scored 498 points this season and eclipsed the 1,000 points mark for her career with the Warriors during a game on January 14. She shot 50 percent from the field on the season, and 32 percent on 3-pointers.

Hairston was also named Piedmont District Player of the Year this winter for the second time in her career after leading the Warriors to a perfect 12-0 record in district play, a district regular season title, and tournament championship.

Magna Vista finished the season 22-3, and reached the Region 3D tournament semifinals.