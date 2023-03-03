Magna Vista High School seniors Alondra Vera and Jennifer Ruiz both committed last week to continue their soccer careers at Ferrum College in the fall.

Vera was named First Team All-Piedmont District and Second Team All-Region 3D for her play with the Warriors last season.

Vera told reporters at the signing ceremony she’s looking forward to playing soccer at the next level.

“I’m very excited to meet new girls as my teammates, and of course get my education at Ferrum,” she said.

“I really love their culture, I loved the environment there. I went to a couple of camps at the school… It really hit me with the environment there, and the nature, and of course the coaches were also awesome and I really enjoyed every day with them that I had.”

Vera plans to study pre-education to teach either kindergarten or preschool.

“She’s a great student,” said Magna Vista assistant soccer coach Pamela Martin. “She’s quiet, but she’s smart and doesn’t mind doing anything you ask her to do. She’s really respectful, and when she’s on the field she hustles… Ferrum should look for a fast-working student.”

Ruiz was also named First Team All-PD last season as a defender for the Warriors.

She said she attended several prospect camps at Ferrum over the last few years.

“I attended a couple of those throughout my high school career and it really showed a lot about their culture and team in general,” Ruiz said. “It really stood out to me.”

Ruiz plans to study pre-professional health sciences with an emphasis on physical therapy.

“Jennifer she gets out there and works hard,” Martin said. “She encourages the other players, she really has improved since I first started working with her. She really hustles, she’s smart, and she’s respectful… Ferrum should expect a great athlete. She will hustle. She’s very quiet but she will hustle and she will come out of that.”

Magna Vista girls soccer coach Wes Lewis is an assistant coach with the Panthers women's soccer team.

Ferrum finished last spring 6-9-2.

Ruiz had a message of thanks for those who helped her get to this point in her soccer career.

“I just want to thank my mom and my family for putting me where I am today, and my coaches, my teammates, my friends for their support throughout the years,” Ruiz said.

Vera had a message for other young soccer players in the area who would like to follow in her footsteps.

“I would definitely say that it is something to be proud of at the end,” she said. “The work is very hard sometimes but… You just have to be proud of every little thing that goes on, game or school or both, and just enjoy it.”

The Magna Vista girls soccer team will open the season on March 14 at home against Staunton River.