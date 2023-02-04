Magna Vista High School has hosted hundreds of college signings over the years, but Friday was a first for the school.

MVHS senior Kailei Minter committed on Friday to continue her golf career at Sweet Briar College in the fall, making her the first female golfer from the school to commit to move on and play at the college level.

Kailei has been a part of the Warriors program officially since she was in middle school, but she’s been around the program much longer. Her dad, Mike Minter, was the Magna Vista golf coach when the team won the VHSL Class 2 state championship in 2005. Photos of the team hanging in the school show Mike Minter holding his infant daughter when the team was presented the state championship trophy.

“I’ve been around golf pretty much ever since I could walk,” Kailei said at Friday’s signing. “I’ve been competing since I was about eight… It’s been a long time coming.”

Friday’s signing meant the world to Kailei because, she said, “It just means that I’m committed and I’m going to spend the next four years playing the sport that I love.”

Playing golf in college wasn’t always part of Kailei’s plans, but there was something about Sweet Briar that got her excited about the prospect, and she’s happy it worked out.

“It’s so exciting to see any athlete move on from school to the next level, but especially when they’ve been with you since middle school,” said MVHS golf coach Scott Gardner. “We have that relationship to trust and know the work that goes into it to make you better and go where you aspire to, in this case for her is to go to play golf at the next level.”

Sweet Briar competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level. The Vixen play at Poplar Grove Golf Club, in Amherst.

“It’s just a beautiful course, it’s a beautiful school, so everything about it is perfect,” Kailei said about why she chose Sweet Briar. “It’s the right program I want to go into, the facility is great, everything about it is just perfect… I’m excited.”

Gardner said he has no doubts his golfer will be able to compete at the next level.

“It comes back to the energy you put in, the work ethic that you put forth, you’re going to be productive and be successful, so she’ll be wonderful,” he said.

“It means so much because her personality was just contagious. The excitement that she brings to the golf game, or just to the population in general, it is my hope and desire that she is as successful at the next level as she has been at this level."

Being one of just a handful of girls from Henry County to play golf at the collegiate level – and the first in several years – added another piece to how special Friday’s signing was for the entire Minter and MVHS golf family.

Kailei is hopeful that, while she is the first, she won’t be the last.

“It’s big… I hope that golf extends out to the female community more widespread and I hope that Magna Vista can get some more good girls out there and they can give it their all and the program can just grow,” she said. “I want to always help my community and always come back. I just want to help any way I can.”

“We have desired for other females to kind of get involved, and when they see one or two play it becomes three or four,” Gardner said. “So absolutely we’ll continue to use this as a stepping stone to recruit new golfers, perhaps at the middle school level or high school level, to get more involved. There’s some golden opportunities out there for them, so we hope to tap into some of those with the success that’s been exhibited here.”