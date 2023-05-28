Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Magna Vista High School senior Kaylee Hughes signed her letter of intent this week to continue her softball career at Bluefield University in the fall.

Hughes was a four-year starter for the Warriors softball team, excelling as a pitcher, middle infielder, and outfielder. She was named First Team All-Region 3D as a utility player, and First Team All-Piedmont District as an outfielder last season as a junior, after hitting .453 with 29 hits, three home runs, 26 RBIs, and 18 runs. She also led the Warriors in the pitching circle with a 3.03 ERA, and added 20 strikeouts.

A two-sport athlete at MVHS, Hughes was also named second team All-Piedmont District girls basketball as a junior and senior.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to play in college, and… I’ve always been more driven for softball. I just wanted to play softball,” Hughes said at Tuesday’s signing ceremony.

Hughes called the signing ceremony, “Very exciting.”

“I’m glad that all my teammates and my family is here right now,” she added.

Bluefield is an NAIA school that competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

“When I went up there I practiced with their team and everything. It was just a very home feeling,” Hughes said. “And I just like to be around all the players and the coaches, and it was just a very happy atmosphere and environment.”

MVHS softball coach Brian Brinegar said Hughes’s work ethic has rubbed off on his other players over the last four years.

“She’s kind of taken on a leadership role. A lot of the younger kids look up to her,” Brinegar said. “When she first came in, she’s always been my hardest worker, giving 110 percent. She’ll dive for balls in practice like she would in a game, and I think some of the underclassmen feed off of stuff like that. They see her doing that in practice and they want to do the same thing.

Hughes said she’s most looking forward to meeting the new upcoming freshmen who also are going to Bluefield in the fall.

There are also lessons she’s learned at MVHS she’ll take with her.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is how to be a good teammate, and team chemistry is like the soul of making a good team,” she said. “When we finally started getting our team chemistry together on our team this past season we started winning, and I just think that helps everything for everybody.”

“I wish her good luck. I hope she has fun and works hard,” Brinegar said.

Warriors Martin commits to Ferrum

Magna Vista senior James Martin committed this week to continue his baseball career at Ferrum College in the fall.

The Warriors pitcher led the team in wins and strikeouts last season as a junior, finishing the season with a 3.23 ERA.

“I’ve always wanted to play baseball in college,” Martin said at Tuesday’s signing ceremony. “Ever since I was little.

“It feels great. A once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Ferrum is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Martin said he chose Ferrum because, ““It’s close to home. It’s just a downhome school, not really big.”

The Warriors senior said he’s most looking forward to “Just being able to be on the field after high school.”

“I’d like to thank all my coaches, my parents, and my teachers for teaching me responsibility,” he added.